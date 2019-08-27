Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Announces New Inductees

Awesome Inc, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Sustainable Business Ventures Corporation have announced the 10th annual Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame (KEHOF) inductees.

The Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame celebrates the stories of Kentucky's most successful entrepreneurs, with a mission to raise awareness around the impact entrepreneurship has made in the Commonwealth and to encourage others to pursue similar ambitious endeavors. The KEHOF also collects interviews with inductees through its Founders Series, as well as recognizes Kentucky's emerging entrepreneurs.

Inductees will be honored during a reception and dinner on Nov. 20 at the Louisville Marriott Downtown in Louisville. Registration is available here.

The 2019 Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Inductees are:

Dudley Webb, Chairman of the Board and co-founder of The Webb Companies

In 1969, Dudley Webb and his brother, Donald, both attorneys, established what is now the law firm of Webb, Hoskins, Brown & Thompson, where he retains senior partner status. In 1972, the Webb brothers teamed up to form The Webb Companies, a real estate development firm that managed everything from construction to marketing, leasing, brokerage, property management and ancillary real estate functions. The Webb Companies has grown into one of the largest real estate development organizations in the country, with projects across the U.S. from New York to San Francisco and Boston to Miami.

Throughout his career, Webb has served on a variety of national industry boards and committees, including the Urban Land Institute, International Council of Shopping Centers, and the National Association of Industrial and Office Parks. Locally, he has been director of PNC Bank, Triangle Foundation, Bluegrass Community Foundation, Commerce Lexington, Downtown Lexington Corporation and many other philanthropic and civic organizations.

Nate Morris, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Rubicon Global

Nate Morris founded Rubicon in 2008 with a mission “To End Waste.” Rubicon leverages the power of technology to manage waste, recycling, and sustainability solutions for Fortune 500 & Main Street customers and cities around the world. Under Morris’ leadership, Rubicon became a catalyst for groundbreaking change across the waste and recycling industry, expanding operations to five continents and 18 countries. Rubicon has been recognized as ‘One of the World’s Most Innovative Companies’ by Fast Company and as an Industry Disruptor by Inc Magazine.

Mike Davis, co-founder of Appriss

Appriss was founded in 1994 as the VINE company by Mike Davis, our CEO, and Yung Nguyen with a very simple belief: technology can do a lot of good in society. Since our humble beginnings building a system to help our local community in Jefferson County, Kentucky, we have grown leaps and bounds and our solutions serve thousands of agencies and corporations and millions of people every day. Our journey has taken us far beyond Kentucky, the home of our corporate headquarters, to now having offices in two continents and customers in 25 countries on 4 continents.

Debbie Scoppechio, founder of Scoppechio (posthumous)

Scoppechio founded the advertising and creative firm Creative Alliance as chief executive and chairwoman. In 2014, the firm was renamed Scoppechio in her honor and has grown to become one of the state's largest agencies. Scoppechio passed away in 2017 following a long battle with cancer.

For more information about the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame, visit entrepreneurhof.com.