Kentucky's First Statewide Hemp Summit Addresses Growing Concerns

More than 1,000 participants attended the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's first Kentucky Hemp Summit, held December 4 in Louisville. The day-long conference featured speakers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Kentucky Department of Agriculture, and four Kentucky universities.

“The Kentucky Department of Agriculture was very pleased with the 2019 Kentucky Hemp Summit and the opportunity to network and learn with folks in the hemp industry,” said Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. “We expect 2020 to continue to be a year of learning about hemp for our growers, processors and the public.”

Economic forecasting, organic hemp, crop insurance, licensing, testing and compliance were some of the topics covered during the event.

Dr. Will Snell, University of Kentucky professor and co-director of the Agricultural Leadership Program, and other speakers highlighted uncertainties in the hemp market. “There are 47 states competing in this market. There is an excess supply situation," Snell said. He predicts big companies will buy up suppliers.

“Do not plant one seed until you have a market for it,” advised Kentucky State University professor Dr. Shawn Lucas during a presentation on organic hemp production.

USDA crop insurance for hemp was also hot topic, as growers await standards for production and insurance options to cover crops.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture plans to make the Hemp Summit an annual event.