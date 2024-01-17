Kentucky's Largest All-New Independent Distillery Opens in Garrard Co.

Atlanta-based spirits company Staghorn has begun production at Garrard County Distilling Co., its first distillery, now in operation in Lancaster, Kentucky, about 35 miles south of Lexington.

Featuring towering dual 45-foot-tall, 36-inch-wide Vendome Copper and Brass Works column stills, the facility claims the title of the largest all-new independent distillery in Kentucky.

The $250+ million project has a production capacity of up to 8.5 million proof gallons or 150,000 barrels of whiskey annually, contributing more than 60 new jobs to the local economy. It's the first commercial distillery in the historically dry county since the 1800s.

Situated on a 210-acre site, the facility comprises a more than 50,000-square-foot distillery, along with two 20,000-square-foot rickhouses. Plans are underway to expand with a total of 24 aging warehouses by 2030. Additionally, a visitor center featuring a tasting room and restaurant is set to open later this year. Currently, the company is aging nearly 17,000 sourced barrels of whiskey onsite.

Design of the distillery was led by Morris Workshop Architects of Lexington. The construction was managed by Doss and Horky Construction of Danville. The project was supported by the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.

Ray Franklin

"Staghorn's vision for Garrard County Distilling Co. is to craft the finest whiskeys and spirits in the world at scale to make an immediate impact in the market," said Ray Franklin, Staghorn founder and president. "To support this goal, we will be hiring nothing but the best in the business, respecting long-honored traditions and craftsmanship to assure our products are nothing short of remarkable."

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear commended Staghorn's substantial investment, recognizing its positive impact on Lancaster, Garrard County, and on Kentucky tourism. "Garrard County Distilling Co. is Staghorn's first distillery, and the dedication and size at which they are entering the category is a true testament to the worldwide appeal of bourbon from our great commonwealth," Beshear said.

Garrard County, which was dry until November 2023, was previously home to about ten small distilleries in the 1800s, when it was an important railroad hub for hemp, flour, and whiskey. The distillery property was formerly owned by Revolutionary War hero James Speed.

Onsite production will utilize water drawn from the Lancaster Public Spring aquifer, first tapped by settlers in 1776. Whiskey will be crafted using proprietary yeast and grain sourced locally from within 50 miles of the distillery. Barrel resources will be provided by Independent Stave and ZAK Cooperage. The company will soon announce its head distiller.

Garrard County Distilling Co. will be home to All Nations Whiskey, which is available in select markets nationwide, in addition to several yet-to-be-announced whiskey and spirits brands.

All Nations Whiskey was named from the poster hung in bars during Carrie Nation's temperance crusade in the late 1800s. The tongue-in-cheek posters read: "All Nations Welcome Except Carrie." Travelers to the distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail will be able to visit Carry's Garrard County birthplace home, which was transported and reconstructed stone-by-stone on the site.

"Communities across Kentucky have benefited greatly from the recent bourbon boom, and now I am pleased to say Garrard County will as well," said Garrard County Judge/Executive Chris Elleman. "Working in close cooperation with Staghorn, we will be bringing more than 60 jobs to the local economy, as well as increased commerce for vendors supporting the facility and tourism dollars. It is a great win for the county."