Updates on Lady Remoulade, Biscuit Belly, Alfalfa and more

More details emerge from the folks at Lady Remoulade as they inch closer to a December or January opening, along with an eventually expanded menu and special events.

Executive Chef Kelly Mackey said the Cajun-Creole/French fusion restaurant at 900 N. Broadway has 170 indoor seats and 50 patio seats amidst a courtyard garden and greenhouses. The location was formerly home to Flag Fork Herb Farm and Garden Café.

Mackey will be aided by sous chef Jonathan Evers and pastry chef Rachel Chancellor when preparing and presenting, as she calls it, “Southern Gulf Coast delicacies fused with Kentucky flair.”

General manager and owner Corie Mackey have been busy preparing a New Orleans-inspired cocktail menu, and French wines and local and NOLA-based beers will be served.

Rotating menu items include fried alligator, turtle soup, crawfish, New Orleans-style BBQ gulf shrimp, frog legs piquant, escargot, oysters, boudin and andouille sausages, gumbo, etouffee, maque choux, red beans and rice, along with po’boy and muffuletta sandwiches.

Dinner and Sunday brunch services will begin immediately, along with special ticketed events, dinners, brunches and tea services as announced. Lunch and extended dinner services will debut closer to June, Mackey said.

In other foodie news…

After opening a storefront bakery in 2019, Georgetown-based Desserts by Rebecca has recently added a retro mini food truck to her operations.

In business since 2010, owner/baker Rebecca Maupin said food trucks are trendy now, and she wanted to join the craze while also standing out.

“I’ve never seen a bakery truck,” she said. “We just thought it would be really unique and fun.”

So, she purchased a tiny 1974 mail truck with all original parts and renovated it to become a mobile bakery shop for over a year. There’s no miniature oven onboard, but she said the bakery items are freshly prepared.

“We have a rotating menu at the shop, so we keep that theme on the truck, fresh baked daily and loaded up!” Maupin said.

Items that may appear in the truck and at the bakery include homemade cream horns, banana pudding and a “Lucifer brownie,” a brownie topped with burnt buttercream frosting and chocolate ganache.

The truck isn’t limited to any set radius and has visited schools, two hospitals and Blue Stallion Brewing Co.

Biscuit Belly is opening a restaurant in the former A&W location at 652 E. Main St.

“The response has been amazing,” Maupin said. “Lots of interest in the cutest little truck ever!”

According to its Facebook page, Sonny’s BBQ has opened at 2341 Buena Vista Road. It serves brisket, pulled pork, ribs and more.

After officials announced its impending arrival in late May 2021, the restaurant is undergoing work at 652 E. Main St. to get Biscuit Belly up and running in the former A&W location. The chain, which has three Louisville locations, is known for breakfast, brunch, biscuit-centric sandwiches, breakfast cocktails and more.

Local Gumbo Ya Ya officials announced on Facebook that the South Broadway location was closing in December due to a tough economy and labor and supply shortages. All operations will consolidate to the Brannon Crossing location, next to PetSmart.

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream is poised to open a new location at 3090 Helmsdale Place, Ste. 390. The shop offers “150 flavors of handcrafted ice cream, yogurt, Italian ice, sherbet, and sorbet,” according to its Facebook page.

Steel City Pops is closing its Kentucky locations, including one at The Summit at Fritz Farm, according to multiple news outlets.

According to its Facebook page, Alfalfa has temporarily closed its downtown location but hints at a possible future return in a new location in 2022.

“Do not fret! We are still Alfalfa Catering and we still are mobile in the Alfalfa On the Go food truck!” the post announcing these changes stated.

Hola Havana had its soft opening in late November at 115 N. Locust Hill. Salads include a tropical salad with avocado, mango and orange vinaigrette, and a Mother Earth Salad, aka “Madre Tierra Salad,” to which chicken or shrimp can be added.

Menu items also include a Cuban sandwich, a Cuban Philly sandwich and a torta. There are several tacos, camarones (shrimp) a la diabla with beans, rice and tostones, which are smashed and fried green plantains. For dessert, there are churros filled with Bavarian cream, sweet plantains and custard.

As for beverages, there are a variety of beer and wines, sangria, cocktails and margaritas, mojitos and daiquiris, along with sodas, coffee and tropical shakes.

With a complimentary tasting bar offering hundreds of samples, Pepper Palace hot sauce shop has opened at Fayette Mall in the space between H&M and PINK. Pepper Palace offers hot sauce, BBQ sauce, wing sauce, salsas, seasonings and rubs, according to a press release.

“Products are handcrafted and made with all-natural ingredients to ensure an unbeatable flavor with every bite,” it said.

Pita Pit opened in mid-November at 543 S. Limestone, touting more than 20 pita fillings and 40 toppings that diners can choose from to build a pita, salad or bowl. There are all-day breakfast pitas with a choice of bacon, ham or steak with egg, specialty pitas and salads, sides and cookies, smoothies and a kids’ menu. A rewards program offers regulars the chance to earn free food.

Have a food- or beverage-related update to share with readers? Please email info@smileypete.com.