LaRosa's opens first full-service Lexington store on Richmond Road

Cincinnati-based LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria celebrated the grand opening this week of its new location at 2890 Richmond Road, its first full-service restaurant in the Lexington market.

LaRosa's executives and franchise owners from the Holland Restaurant Group joined local government officials and community guests to cut the ribbon on the new 6,725-square-foot location on May 13. Located next to the full-service Skyline Chili that opened last summer on the two-acre site of a former car dealership, the restaurant will serve dine-in customers in its 200-capacity dining room, while also providing pick-up and delivery options for guests. The restaurant’s menu features a variety of family-recipe pizzas and other classic Italian dishes, along with a full selection of beer, wine and mixed drinks available at the location’s full-service bar. The restaurant is also equipped to host parties and events in its designated “Buddy Room.”

The new Richmond Road location is the first of five Lexington stores planned for launch by the Holland Restaurant Group, which owns and operates the local franchise. The group’s franchise agreement also includes a Southland location that will serve the University of Kentucky campus, and planned sites in Richmond and Brannon Crossing.

“Last summer we celebrated with Lexington as we hosted a neighborhood block party with free LaRosa’s pizza and Skyline cheese coneys at the Richmond Road construction site of both Skyline and LaRosa’s. The turnout from our Lexington neighbors was just incredible,” said franchise owner Gary Holland. “The success of that event further supported our decision to expand into Lexington.”

LaRosa’s was founded in 1954 on Cincinnati’s West Side by Buddy LaRosa. It is now a $165 million restaurant company with 64 pizzerias serving neighborhoods in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. More information about LaRosa’s is available online at www.larosas.com.