LaRosa's opens second Lexington location on Southland Drive

LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria, which opened its first Lexington store on Richmond Road adjacent to Skyline Chili in the spring, has expanded its Lexington footprint with the addition of a delivery and carry-out location at the corner of Southland Drive and Nicholasville Road.

The new location will serve the surrounding offices, retail corridors, and residential neighborhoods, as well as the University of Kentucky campus and campus housing.

“We have been overwhelmed by Lexington’s enthusiasm for LaRosa’s – our guests have been very vocal that one LaRosa’s is just not enough,” said Gary Holland of One Holland Corporation, the franchise owner of the Lexington LaRosa's, Skyline Chili and First Watch restaurants, in a release announcing the new location.

One Holland Corporation is also planning to add more Central Kentucky locations soon, including Brannon Crossing in Nicholasville, Kentucky, and Richmond Center near the campus of Eastern Kentucky University, which are projected to open in the fall of 2020. Additional details are expected to be released in early 2020. Earlier this year, One Holland Corporation also became an official partner with University of Kentucky Athletics,with LaRosa’s, Skyline and First Watch restaurants in Central Kentucky.

The new LaRosa’s at 115 Southland Drive features a pull-up, pick-up window for carry-out orders, along with delivery service for its menus of over 40 selections, including pizza, calzones, hoagies, pasta, appetizers, salads, soups and desserts. Guests will be able to order by phone, online or via LaRosa’s mobile app. LaRosa’s Southland Drive hours are 10:30 a.m. to 11p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To learn more about LaRosa’s, check online at www.larosas.com.