Lexington’s Recycling Center Reopens

The city’s Recycle Center has reopened and is once again processing recyclable materials (still no paper, however). The center had been shut down because the machine that separates aluminum cans from other recyclables was not operating properly. Recycle Center staff has implemented a temporary fix and is working on a permanent solution.

Lexington’s recycle center accepts: Dry cardboard, aluminum and steel cans, plastic bottles and jugs with a screwtop neck, glass bottles and jars. A downloadable flyer of acceptable materials is available at www.LexingtonKY.gov/recycle.

Updates will be posted on www.LexingtonKY.gov/RecycleUpdates as they are available.