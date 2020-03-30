Lexington closes playgrounds, sporting areas

In Lexington’s latest move to comply with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order and to protect the health of citizens, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton closed local playgrounds, golf courses and close-contact sports areas, including skateparks and courts for tennis, basketball and volleyball. The closure also included all public restrooms in parks, parking lots connected to parks and trails at McConnell Springs and Raven Run Nature Sanctuary.

The city’s parks are open for running or walking, but Gorton asked citizens using the parks to adhere to established guidelines for social distancing and stay six feet apart from others.

Lexington Parks & Recreation has also cancelled all programming through April 20, 2020.

Programs/areas/events affected by the closures include local youth and adult athletic leagues, natural areas of McConnell Springs and Raven Run Nature Sanctuary, golf courses, the city’s annual Kite Fest, in-person swim lesson sign-ups, Jacobson boat dock and rental facilities.

Last week, Gorton announced that city government would stay open to focus on basic services and to care for citizens and employees, and in adherence to its Healthy at Home plan, it would scale back the number of employees coming into offices until further notice. Employees will receive their regular salaries and be prepared to assist where needed by the community in coming days. “Public safety, waste management and water quality are among our top priorities,” Gorton said.

The city government reported the first known case of COVID among its city employees after a Lexington firefighter tested positive on Thursday. In keeping with the CDC guidelines, eight other members of the Fire Department, who had been in close contact with the firefighter who was exposed, were also in quarantine. The Department’s ability to respond to emergency incidents had not been affected, the city reported.

Gorton said the City has identified a facility where first responders can be quarantined, when needed. The City has also made arrangements for a facility where people who are experiencing homelessness can be quarantined, when needed. In addition, the Homelessness Prevention and Intervention Office and the city’s shelters were working to make sure the city’s sheltered population follows CDC guidelines and that all staff are protected as well.

“Experts have said that, for Kentucky, the next few weeks are critical in the battle against COVID-19,” Gorton said. “Since Lexington, Louisville and Northern Kentucky are the largest concentrations of population in the state, what Lexington does will affect the entire state.”

“Social distancing continues to be important — please stay home as much as possible, getting out only for groceries, medical issues or other life-sustaining needs. This doesn’t mean you can’t get outside and go for a walk, but be sure to keep at least 6 feet from everyone,” said Dr. Kraig Humbaugh, Lexington Fayette County Commissioner of Health.