Professional Soccer Coming to Lexington

× Expand Lexington Pro Soccer Club President Vince Gabbert. left, with Sporting Director Sam Stockley.

The United Soccer League has announced the addition of Lexington Pro Soccer as a USL League One expansion club, with play set to begin in the 2023 season. The club’s inaugural season will begin at a local collegiate facility, the details of which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Lexington Pro Soccer will respond to a request for proposals issued by the Lexington Center Corporation for its High Street Development Project, with the intent to construct a state-of-the-art soccer stadium on the site across from Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington. The venue would also be able to accommodate festivals, concerts and other events. The club is also exploring multiple locations in Fayette County that could become the site of the club’s training grounds and USL Academy program.

The majority owner of Lexington Pro Soccer is Tower Hill Sports, founded by Bill Shively.

“This is an exciting moment for USL League One, the city of Lexington, and Central Kentucky,” said USL president Jake Edwards. “Since League One’s inception, Lexington is a place we’ve wanted to be because of its celebrated sports history and growing appetite for soccer. With tremendous leadership in Bill Shively, Vince Gabbert and Tower Hill Sports, this club will create a new source of great pride for the people of Lexington and the Central Kentucky region.”

The current USL League One regular season involves 12 teams playing 28 games over 30 weeks. In addition to Lexington, USL League One’s announced expansion markets over the next two seasons include Central Valley, California, Northern Colorado and Spokane, Washington.

“Lexington has a rich and storied tradition of sporting excellence, from the racetrack to the hardwood and beyond," said club president Vince Gabbert. "Our local teams and athletes have long been among the best, and our fans are some of the most passionate in the nation. Our community is comprised of a diverse and international citizenry, which has a deep appreciation for the game of soccer. To bring a Professional club to Lexington is a natural fit."

Local residents and soccer fans will have opportunities to contribute to the development of the club’s brand, colors and crest over the coming months. For more information, visit www.LexingtonProSoccer.com.