Lexmark Names New President and CEO

Lexmark, one of Lexington's largest employers, announced on Tuesday that its board of directors has unanimously selected Allen Waugerman as the company's president and chief executive officer.

Allen Waugerman

Waugerman joined Lexmark at its inception in 1991 and has served in a variety of leadership roles, including as senior vice president and chief technology officer, as well as leading the company on an interim basis during the CEO search following the departure of Richard Geruson in November 2018.

Waugerman was selected after an extensive search in which numerous highly qualified candidates were considered, the company said.

"We are pleased to appoint Allen as Lexmark president and CEO," said Mickey Kantor, chairman of Lexmark's board of directors, in a press release announcing the appointment. "He brings strong leadership, integrity, deep knowledge of technology and a track record of commitment to Lexmark's success, making him the right choice to lead the company toward continued global growth."

Waugerman holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Kentucky. He is a Dean's Advisory Council member for the University of Kentucky College of Engineering and serves on the board of the YMCA of Central Kentucky.

"I am proud of Lexmark's recent accomplishments, including the largest product launch in our history and the development of new solutions and services such as cloud-based as-a-service offerings," Waugerman said. "I look forward to leveraging our strengths and proprietary technologies toward broad global growth strategies that will position Lexmark for success well into the future."