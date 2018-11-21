Lexmark president and CEO resigns

Richard "Rich" Geruson, the president, CEO and director of Lexmark International, Inc. has resigned for personal reasons, effective immediately, the company announced this week. Geruson has held the position at Lexmark's helm since October 2017. He previously served as president and CEO of Phoenix Technologies, a provider of firmware and optimization software for PCs, tablets and IoT devices.

The search for a successor is currently underway, the company

Hand-out Lexmark International, Inc. Rich-Geruson Rich Geruson, Lexmark president and chief executive officer (PRNewsfoto/Lexmark International, Inc.)

reported. In the interim, Lexmark's leadership will be handled by an executive management committee that includes Allen Waugerman, senior vice president and chief technology officer; Brent Lambert, senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary; and Vivian Liu, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

"The board of directors, the company's investors and the entire Lexmark organization remain singularly focused on profitably growing our business and continuing to deliver world-class, industry-leading products and services to our customers," said Mickey Kantor, chairman of the board of directors. "We continue to be very confident about the long-term success of Lexmark."