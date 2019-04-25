Banking on Bourbon: Lockbox’s New Passport Program Incentivizes Communing with Spirits

Lockbox bartender Norma Beekman says the aim of the restaurant’s new Bourbon Passport Club is to offer guests bourbon education and exclusive experiences.

The Bourbon Passport Club, a new member’s only incentive program at Lockbox restaurant in Lexington’s 21c Museum Hotel, pairs bourbon education, special tastings and even field trips with VIP perks and promotions. It’s free to join, and organizers hope it will help more people learn about and appreciate the Bluegrass State’s most celebrated spirit—as well as encourage repeat visits from Central Kentucky locals.

Lockbox bartender Norma Beekman and Food and Beverage Director Kira Hassenger explained how it all works.

After calling or stopping by Lockbox to join for free, members can browse an online list of monthly bourbon-centric events and experiences, like themed how-to cocktail classes or a tasting event at the restaurant. Each event is worth either one or two passport “stamps.”

Stamps can be redeemed for even more goodies. Three stamps grants members a free appetizer of their choice and 10 percent off at Lockbox anytime, and six stamps also includes discounted room rates at 21c and a $50 Lockbox house credit. The final tier, nine stamps, includes the aforementioned incentives plus a private VIP tour at Old Forester Distilling Co. in Louisville or Castle & Key Distillery in Frankfort on a date of the member’s choosing.

The cocktail classes each last about an hour and cost $35, with reservations required for all events. Class themes thus far include vintage bourbon pairings, pop culture, Tiki beverages, “All Things Bourbon,” holiday punches and cookie pairings.

“The thought was, we’re all bourbon lovers, so why not create this kind of segue into introducing a way for you to come to these different types of events and also get some perks from that,” said Hassenger.

In keeping with Lockbox’s name—a nod to 21c Lexington’s location in the 15-story, 100-year-old former Fayette National Bank building—members’ paper passports are designed to resemble old-fashioned bank deposit slips. Beekman said Lockbox staff will keep track of the passports so members won’t have to worry about remembering to bring them or losing them.

Beekman said the idea is to provide bourbon enthusiasts with the types of experiences she and other industry insiders have access to. As classes progress and she gets a feel for members’ interests, Beekman says other themes may be incorporated to focus on different cocktails and bourbons, or even other libations like sherry and vermouth.

Justins’ House of Bourbon has also partnered with Lockbox for the Bourbon Passport Club. In addition to the shop being a field trip destination for members, the first cocktail class (worth two stamps!) on May 19 will explore vintage bourbon pairings with the experts at Justins’ House of Bourbon.

Co-owner Justin Sloan said he’s looking forward to the partnership and knows the Lockbox crew has worked hard to pull it all together. He said he hopes locals and travelers alike will make the program a success.

“I just would love for Lexington to kind of put its place on the map for a bourbon experience and showcase what Lexington can offer related to bourbon,” whether it’s vintage labels or the distilleries producing it today, Sloan said.

Lockbox Chef Departs for Louisville

Jonathan Searle

In other Lockbox news, chef Jonathan Searle, who helmed the kitchen at Lockbox since the restaurant opened in spring 2016, has taken a new position as executive chef at Proof on Main, located in 21c Hotel Louisville.

Searle began his culinary career in Lexington, working at the now defunct Bellini’s and at Dudley’s Restaurant, and had also previously worked at Proof on Main as an executive sous chef.

A new executive chef for Lockbox had not been named as of press time.