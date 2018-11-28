New Marriott and Residence Inn on schedule to open next fall at City Center

As the $220 million Lexington City Center development moves closer to completion, the Lexington Marriott City Center and Residence Inn Lexington Center have announced that they are on schedule to open in the fall of 2019.

The hotels will offer a combined 336 guest rooms and will represent the first newly constructed full-service premium and extended stay hotels to be opened in downtown Lexington in more than three decades. Located at 121 W. Vine St. and 150 W. Main St., the hotels are owned by City Center Hotels, a jointly owned partnership of The Webb Companies and Greer Companies.

The 216 new guest rooms currently under construction at the Lexington Marriott City Center will feature floor-to-ceiling windows, along with contemporary chic decor and deluxe bathrooms with walk-in showers. The lobby’s Greatroom, which will serve as a central social gathering space both day and night, will feature its own Destination Bar. The hotel will also feature the M Club lounge, reserved for Marriott’s Elite and Club members, with perks including a range of food and beverage options as well as services for business travelers.

The 120 all-suite rooms being built at the Residence Inn Lexington City Center will feature upscale, stylish decor, along with additional hotel services including grocery delivery, complimentary wi-fi and a 24-hour onsite market.

The Lexington Marriott City Center and the Residence Inn Lexington Center will share a fitness center, a virtual fitness studio with Fitness on Demand, and more than 10,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. Guests will also have access to a rooftop pool and sky bar, to be located above the Residence Inn. Both hotels will be served by a three-story, underground parking structure featuring 700 parking spaces.

In addition to providing overnight accommodations, the venues have been designed to serve as a social hub for downtown visitors as well as hotel guests. The hotels will provide multiple options for meeting and special event space, including weddings, galas, and corporate gatherings.

Webb Companies chairman Dudley Webb described the much-anticipated mixed-use development as “an absolute game changer for our region.”

“City Center will be a world-class destination where people can work, stay, live and play in the heart of the Bluegrass,” Webb said, in a release about the new hotels.

Inquiries about the hotels and their meeting and event spaces can be directed to Barry Kuhnke, general manager, at (859) 253-1000.