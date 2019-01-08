Mayor Gorton Names Top Government Leaders

Lexington mayor Linda Gorton has announced most of the commissioners who will lead government departments during her administration.

“These people will ensure government services operate smoothly, efficiently and effectively,” Gorton said in announcing her picks, many of whom also served during Mayor Jim Gray's administration. “They also will be a force for innovation, accountability and transparency within city hall.”

Susan Speckert is the new commissioner of law. Speckert currently heads Fayette Alliance, a coalition of citizens dedicated to achieving sustainable growth in Lexington-Fayette County through land-use advocacy, education and research. She has also served as general counsel to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Lexington, and as an associate at the law firm Stoll Keenon Ogden. Speckert will join the city in February.

Gorton plans to advertise for two key positions: commissioner of planning, preservation and development, as well as commissioner of environmental quality and public works. In the meantime, chief administrative officer Sally Hamilton will serve as acting commissioner of planning, while Charles Martin, director of the division of water quality, will continue to serve as acting commissioner of public works.

Returning Commissioners include:

Geoff Reed as Commissioner of General Services. Reed also served as chief of staff under Mayor Jim Gray.

as Commissioner of General Services. Reed also served as chief of staff under Mayor Jim Gray. Ken Armstrong, a former assistant police chief and director of code enforcement, as Commissioner of Public Safety.

a former assistant police chief and director of code enforcement, as Commissioner of Public Safety. Bill O’Mara, who has been a leading member of the city’s financial team for many years, as Commissioner of Finance.

who has been a leading member of the city’s financial team for many years, as Commissioner of Finance. Former council member Chris Ford as Social Services Commissioner.

as Social Services Commissioner. Aldona Valicenti as Chief Information Officer. Valicenti, who was the first CIO for the state of Kentucky, has extensive experience in the public and private sector in information technology.

The appointments and reappointments of all commissioners, the chief information officer and the chief administrative officer are subject to confirmation by the Urban County Council. Those hearings are set for Jan. 17.