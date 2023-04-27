Merrick Inn reopens after renovations

After being closed for renovations since New Year’s Eve 2022, an iconic restaurant is back with more dining space and a new brunch menu on the way. Merrick Inn, located at 1074 Merrick Dr., is housed in a pre-Civil War building that once served as a manor house for a successful Thoroughbred horse farm. Its most notable horse was Merrick, who won 62 races and was beloved by its owners, the Milam family.

Merrick died at the ripe old age of 38, and his gravestone is located in front of Merrick Inn. The restaurant has also exemplified longevity, particularly notable in today’s challenging economic climate.

Merrick Inn opened its doors in 1976 under the ownership of Bob and Libby Murray, and later, Jennifer and Bobby Murray. In October 2021, it was acquired by One Holland Restaurant Group, a Kentucky-based organization that also owns La Rosa’s Family Pizzeria, First Watch Daytime Cafe, Skyline Chili and more.

Tyler Behrens, vice president of operations at the restaurant, explained that the restaurant closed temporarily at the beginning of the year to focus on updates and renovations that were unveiled during an early April reopening.

The Merrick Inn has reopened following a renovation. Favorites such as its signature fried chicken remain on the menu.

“Our last day open for operations was New Year’s Eve, and we decided to close our doors to try to bring back some of the finer touches that we needed to,” Behrens said.

The goal of the remodel was to retain the building’s charm and unique history while making needed updates, Behrens said, beginning with a full kitchen remodel. While new chandeliers and carpeting were installed in public areas, the team prioritized maintaining the same comfortable and classic ambiance that the restaurant has always had.

The original silks from Merrick’s jockey were also found during the renovation. Following a cleaning, they will be on display for guests. Other pieces from the property’s history will also be displayed, including three Civil War-era firearms found on the grounds.

The number of seats in the main dining room remain the same post-renovation, but the large bar area at the rear of the dining room was remodeled with an extension that was formerly part of the patio. For the first time, booths and low-top tables will grace this space.

“Guests are going to love what we’ve done with that room,” Behrens said.

Under the culinary guidance of chef Patrick Jones, who’s been with Merrick Inn for nearly 20 years, brunch will debut in late May, served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

With what Behrens calls the “best patio in town,” brunch in the Kentucky spring sunshine is sure to be a relaxing experience for guests.

“I would describe it as an elevated brunch with some fantastic dishes that we can’t wait to share with the public,” he said.

He said the menu will feature chicken and waffles using the restaurant’s signature fried chicken, filet and eggs, Eggs Benedict and more.

The regular spring 2023 menu features a range of appetizers, including Merrick’s calamari; lighter fare, including green goddess and lemon basil garden salads, and entrees that include fresh Canadian salmon and a hot brown. The spring cocktail menu includes peach sangria, a strawberry bourbon smash and more.

Behrens said the Merrick Inn has hosted many marriage proposals, wedding anniversaries, birthdays and other celebrations, and is also known as an everyday gathering place for families and friends.

“The Merrick Inn is a staple in Lexington,” he said.