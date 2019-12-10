Mustard Seed Hill Welcomes Visitors to Millersburg With Holiday Festivities

Mustard Seed Hill in Millersburg, Kentucky, formerly the home of the abandoned Millersburg Military Institute, is opening its newly restored campus to holiday visitors and festive retail shoppers this month for a season-long Christmas celebration.

The event will feature spirited Christmas lighting displays throughout the property, along with a European-style Christmas market and an inaugural Gingerbread House Competition and Exhibit.

More than 20 gingerbread house creations submitted by Kentucky pastry chefs and additional confectionary designers from the Central Kentucky area will be on display for viewing at the Allen House at Mustard Seed Hill during the Christmas season. This year's gingerbread artists include Cameron Tinker of Tinker's Cake Shop, Laura Clay of Epping's on the Eastside and Becca Schmutte of 21C Hotels.

Local artisans and retail vendors at the Mustard Seed Hill Christmas market will include Sabra L. Crockett, Deborah Slone Art, Chad Eames WoodWorks, Starry-eyed Artwork, The Stephen Johnson Collection, Bourbon Millwork Company, The Wood Cutters, Just Simply Southern, Quillin Leather, Lakshmi's Studio, The Kentucky Fiber Trail, Kentucky Wool Works, Punkin's Patch at Equinox Farm, Last Move Farm, Sarabee Designs & Fiber Farm, and apGwilym - Thomas R. Williams. The market will also feature a hospitality tent with food items from vendors including Thyme Catering, 2 Ladies and A Kettle, and Happy People Coffee.

The holiday event is designed to attract and welcome the community to the newly reinvigorated Mustard Seed Hill property, which was purchased by Community Ventures in 2016 and restored in an effort to revitalize the city of Millersburg by attracting more visitors, creating jobs, and sparking new economic development in the town. The property is currently the home of Mustard Seed Hill Events, Bourbon Christian Academy and one of Community Venture's six Kentucky offices.

Mustard Seed Hill is located at 1122 Main Street in Millersburg, Kentucky. The cost of admission for the gingerbread house exhibit, which will be open through January 4, is $5. The exhibit will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Christmas Market will be open from 5-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays before Christmas, including December 13-14 and December 20-21.