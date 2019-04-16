State Expects to Wrap Up Testing Soon for New Driver's Licenses

Kentucky’s new driver’s license system is in its final stages of testing for the introduction of new, more secure card versions that meet federal standards in the coming months, according to the Transportation Cabinet.

A pilot of the new system will begin this spring in Circuit Court Clerk Office locations in Woodford and Franklin counties. New licenses will be made available gradually in counties and become available statewide by the end of the summer. In the meantime, thanks to the federal extension granted to Kentucky, existing licenses will still be acceptable to use as identification for purposes of air travel and military base access.

“The internal testing phase did exactly what it was designed to do — verify what works and reveal gaps that need to be addressed before introducing the system to Circuit Court Clerk offices,” said Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner Matt Henderson in a release on the rollout. “We’re pleased with the positive results that have confirmed the majority of the new system is operational. While we targeted April to begin the in-office pilot testing, additional time is necessary to re-test system patches that are released when flaws are identified. Our unwavering commitment is to deliver a fully functional program to counties, and that requires flexibility. Everyone is engaged to make the new cards available as soon as possible.”

The functionality of the new program to issue basic card versions of the new standard and Voluntary Travel ID driver’s licenses is operational, the cabinet reported. The card vendor is currently working to resolve challenges related to complex license endorsements and features, such as combination licenses.

The Cabinet will announce pilot testing dates for Franklin and Woodford counties when confirmed. Additional counties also may be added to the pilot phase, if necessary.

“The summer is a busy time for U.S. air travel, and we want to assure travelers that current licenses are accepted at airport security checkpoint and for military base entry thanks to Kentucky’s federal extension,” said Henderson. “New federally-compliant credentials will be available well in advance of the October 2020 REAL ID enforcement deadline.”

First-time cardholders and those desiring a Voluntary Travel ID are encouraged to prepare for the new application process by gathering, updating and requesting required documentation now. More information can be found at drive.ky.gov/confidentky.