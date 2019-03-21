On the Table brings locals together to share perspectives on Lexington’s future

On March 27, people across the Bluegrass will gather in coffee shops, conference rooms and kitchens to share an increasingly uncommon commodity in modern life: friendly civic discourse.

On the Table, a national initiative funded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, brings together local residents for one day to connect and engage in conversations on how to improve the communities where they work, live and play.

“People don’t readily or easily engage, either with their neighbors or their colleagues, and certainly they don’t tend to talk about civic issues and what matters at a local level,” said Lisa Adkins, president and CEO of Blue Grass Community Foundation, which is organizing the annual event locally for its third year.

More than 20,000 people have participated in On the Table discussions in the event’s two previous years, Adkins estimated, including community members across all age levels and demographics. The 2018 event included participants from every residential zip code in Fayette, Franklin and Woodford counties, where the organization is particularly active, Adkins added.

While there are no requirements about what will be discussed, this year’s event will focus its attention particularly on the suggested topics of equity, social inclusion and race relations, encouraging participants to share their experiences and ideas to help Lexington foster a greater sense of belonging.

Participants are then invited to share the information they discuss through a quick post-event survey, available online at www.bgcf.org/onthetable/survey. The data will be collected and shared with decisionmakers, community groups and residents to inform strategic planning and investments in local initiatives.

In addition to the value of enabling public engagement through face-to-face interaction, the results generated from On the Table conversations can be used as a barometer of public sentiment throughout the year to inform a range of issues, such as local public art commissions, investments in recreational amenities, long-term projects such as Town Branch Park, and local infill and development policies. As one recent example, On the Table was used as one of the primary public engagement and public feedback opportunities to inform Imagine Lexington, the city’s 2018 Comprehensive Plan, Adkins said.

Previous On the Table conversations have guided this year’s focus on belonging, Adkins said. Equity and social inclusion were reported as Lexington’s third most pressing issue for discussion at the 2017 event. In 2018, the issue of race relations was ranked seventh overall in importance among all participants, but it was the most important issue for people of color who took part in the conversations, Adkins said.

Many local government leaders will be paying attention and taking part in the public conversation, with several city council representatives hosting and attending events, Adkins said.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said she plans to attend several On the Table discussions throughout the day on March 27. “It gives us an opportunity to learn what we’re doing right and where we can improve,” Gorton said.

Gorton said she hopes the insight shared at the event can inform local efforts, such as the city’s current push to increase diversity on its boards and commissions. This year’s topic of inclusiveness is an important one for Lexington, Gorton added—not just socially but also economically.

“In addition to being the right thing to do, inclusiveness is a competitive advantage for Lexington,” Gorton said. “People move here to live and work and start businesses because we welcome everyone.”

In addition to local residents, schools, universities and community groups, businesses are also joining in the discussion by hosting conversations. In previous years, Lexmark has encouraged employees to participate in small-group On the Table discussions within their respective functions in the company, said Krista Mainous, senior talent management consultant for Lexmark. This year, the company has stepped up its involvement, with plans to host 10 tables in its conference center in order to hear from more Lexingtonians.

“As one of Lexington’s largest employers, we consider ourselves an important part of this community, and we are always looking for meaningful ways to give back,” Mainous said. “This is an opportunity for people in Central Kentucky to have a voice about what they think can make Lexington an even better place to live and work.”

Diversity and inclusion are stated core values for Lexmark, Mainous said, which makes this opportunity for dialogue on the topic particularly relevant for the company.

“With Lexmark’s ongoing focus on diversity and inclusion, we anticipate gaining greater clarity on some of our efforts as a result of the feedback. We plan to communicate high-level results of the feedback in an internal news article,” Mainous said. “We hope Lexmark voices represented in the feedback will also impact the efforts taken by the Blue Grass Community Foundation around this topic.”

On the Table has also created new networking opportunities for those who join the mix, often connecting people who have lived in close proximity. Last year, 75 percent of all survey respondents reported they had engaged in a conversation with at least one person they did not know previous to the event, Adkins said, and 36 percent reported they had exchanged contact information as a result.

Survey responses from previous years have also indicated strong optimism, Adkins said, with three-quarters of respondents reporting that they were hopeful for the future and eight out of 10 saying they felt a strong sense of community in Lexington. That has been good news for Adkins as the leader of the Blue Grass Community Foundation, which recently celebrated 50 years as a local philanthropic organization.

“We are trying to create the most vibrant, generous community that we can,” Adkins said. “So, in that sense, it has been very validating.”

If You Go

More than 1,000 table hosts have signed on for this year’s On the Table event, which takes place across the Bluegrass on March 27. Listings of public conversations that still have space for participants can be found online at www.bgcf.org/onthetable.

Participants can register online as a host or a guest at www.bgcf.org/onthetable/register. Those who register will receive a survey to share their input automatically after the event.

Registered Fayette County participants will also be eligible to submit proposals for quick-action mini-grants for projects based on this year’s inclusivity theme that arise from On the Table conversations, through funding provided by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. A total of $25,000 in grant funding will be awarded. Mini-grant applications will be available at bgcf.org/onthetable on March 28.