With acquisition of Merrick Inn, One Holland restaurant group expands its Lexington presence

One Holland Corp. has expanded its presence in Lexington in recent years, bringing locations of LaRosa’s Pizzeria, Dunkin, First Watch and Skyline Chili to town. And now, with the recent purchase of the Merrick Inn, the restaurant group is set to carry on the legacy of a local fine dining staple.

One Holland was founded in 1995 in Northern Kentucky by Gary Holland. Then just 24, what Holland lacked in funds — he had $100 to his name — he made up for in ambition and the confidence of youth. He talked a good game and secured a loan for $12,000, buying his first restaurant, a Snappy Tomato Pizza location with five employees.

“In the beginning, I had to do everything, and it’s a miracle that I didn’t lose my mind because I didn’t make very much money, and I had to do every single thing that there was,” from marketing to human resources and recruitment, he said.

To pay the bills, he worked 25 hours a week as a lawyer and another 30 growing his restaurants without taking a paycheck for six years, “just to keep it alive,” he said.

“Over the years, I just kept building a good team, and as time went on, we started becoming more and more profitable, and I leveraged those profits, reinvesting them into the company and growing the company,” he said.

Based in Taylor Mill in Kenton County, One Holland today owns multiple LaRosa’s Pizzeria, Dunkin, First Watch and Skyline Chili locations in Northern Kentucky, Lexington, Louisville and greater Cincinnati markets.

Gary Holland

In 2020, the company purchased the Greyhound Tavern in Ft. Mitchell, which turns 100 this year. One Holland also announced plans to bring Roy Rogers restaurants to the Cincinnati area, and more LaRosa’s and First Watch locations are in the works. Merrick Inn will be One Holland’s 35th property. The company employs about 1,800 people in all.

While eight years ago his properties were primarily Northern Kentucky based, now more than half are in Lexington and Louisville. Holland hints at the possibility of a future headquarters relocation, as he expects Louisville and Lexington to comprise two-thirds of the company’s portfolio over the next decade.

Holland said his business philosophy has been to work hard and treat people well. Having a good reputation in the restaurant group industry has also helped, he said.

For example, Merrick Inn was founded in 1976 by Bob and Libby Murray and was most recently owned by Jennifer and Bobby Murray.

Jennifer Murray’s parents owned the Greyhound Tavern, where Holland had eaten since he was a kid. They reached out to Holland about buying the historic property.

“They called me because they heard that we were an excellent restaurant operator, and they said, ‘you know, this isn’t officially for sale, but if you’d like to buy it, we’d sell it to you,’” Holland said. “I was trying to control my emotions when they told me that.”

That sale went through in 2020, and that connection ultimately led Jennifer and Bobby Murray to contact him about buying Merrick Inn, as well.

“I love Merrick Inn,” Holland said. “I fell in love with it a few years ago, so when they approached me, it was easy.”

Holland said his strategy has always been to buy places where he enjoys eating.

He recalls the first time he dined at Merrick Inn, after a business colleague recommended it. After that, as a University of Kentucky season ticket holder, Holland made it a point to dine at Merrick Inn whenever he was in town for a game.

The Merrick Inn has earned numerous accolades over the years, including being named to the Top 50 Southern Restaurants in the country, Top 100 Bourbon Bars, and consistently recognized for its expansive patio and fried chicken.

Holland said his company will take care of the restaurant, carrying on its traditions and making the Murrays proud.

“I don’t want to change that. I love the place the way it is,” he said, adding that the pork tenderloin and steaks rank among his favorites.

The pandemic has tried the finances and staying power of many a restauranteur, but Holland said he’s careful about where he locates, choosing areas where his company already has a sizeable labor pool, such as Lexington.

“I would be much more concerned about going into an area where I don’t’ have such a strong presence with my staffing,” he said. “I don’t want to open a restaurant unless I think we can do it well, and the only way you can do it well is if you have enough people.”

Dylan Adams, president of One Holland, has been with the company for 14 years and oversees operations for the restaurant group.

“We’re a very people-oriented organization; people always come first for us and we’re very picky who we allow to be on our team,” Adams said. “We want our people to be surrounded by good people while they’re working, and we also want our customers to be served by great people. The No. 1 thing that we do is hire well.”

Adams said the Merrick Inn is a special place, and under new ownership it will continue to exemplify the excellent service and food that people have come to expect.

Overall, he said the future looks bright for One Holland Corp. as it continues its strategic expansion.

“We have a lot of growth on the horizon, and we’re expanding every brand that we have,” he said.