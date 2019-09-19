One Love: Woodland Avenue boutique blends vintage finds with sustainably sourced products

Bradley Quinn Jennifer and Stephen Kohlman

In 2017, Jennifer and Stephen Kohlman began selling antiques and vintage items at festivals and local markets. Two years later, that side project became a business, One Love Boutique, that the couple took on the road with a truck. Recently, in August, they expanded operations by opening a brick-and-mortar storefront at 219 Woodland Ave. near its intersection with High Street. The Kohlmans still travel with the mobile boutique to events such as the NoLi Night Market.

The merchandise at the new store is always changing, and much of it is handmade. “We have very small quantities of each style, as we’re trying to learn the market and see what people are looking for,” Jennifer said.

There are coordinating outfits for mom and kids (with family photos in mind), along with other vintage clothing and household items, baby clothes and shoes, and essential oils. The Kohlmans’ goal for merchandise is to purchase “from vendors that stand for integrity and have ethical business practices,” Stephen said. The essential oils are from a family-owned company in Idaho; clothing vendors include San Diego-based Rylee + Cru; Lemon + Lucy, a children’s clothing brand in Utah that provides 15 meals to children in need for every purchase; and SoJo Moccs out of Milwaukee, which donates a pair of handmade infant moccasins to a child in need for every pair sold. One Love Boutique also stocks fair-trade clothing.

This is in addition to the cherry-picked vintage finds the couple have curated. “When we are marketing something as vintage, we believe it should be at least 40 years old,” Stephen said.

Stephen has professional knowledge and appreciation of antiques from running an auction house in Louisville (commuting from Lexington), where he honed his skills in being a “picker,” one who has a knack for finding vintage and antique items from estate sales, flea markets and other auctions. He is currently the manager at Lexington Habitat for Humanity ReStore and is transitioning into working full-time at One Love Boutique.

A native of Virginia, he graduated from Milligan College in Tennessee with a bachelor’s in ministry and communications. In the early 2000s, he was involved with college ministry at Southeast Christian Church in Louisville, and from 2008 to 2014 he served in outreach and mission work at Southland Christian Church in Lexington.

“When we started our research in opening a mobile boutique, we wanted to have a greater purpose,” Stephen Kohlman said. “With our passion to serve and love children, we were introduced to Orphan Care Alliance, a local organization that serves vulnerable families, children in foster care and foster adoptive families here in the Lexington.” The Kohlmans dedicate 10 percent of the company’s profits to Orphan Care Alliance.

As the only two employees at the store, they rely on each other’s strengths. “Steve is an amazing interior designer, picker and does our marketing,” Jennifer said. “He loves the hunt and to see others enjoy the things he works so hard to find.”

One Love Boutique carries clothing and accessories from brands such as Rylee + Cru and Lemon + Lucy.

Jennifer Kohlman handles inventory and the daily operations of the boutique. Born and raised in Lexington, she graduated from Eastern Kentucky University’s nursing program and worked for 14 years in pediatric hematology and oncology at the University of Kentucky Children’s Hospital. “I’ve always dreamed of owning my own business, and I love serving vulnerable children and families,” she said.

Together, they financed the business and renovated the Woodland Avenue store, and are learning more every day about serving their Central Kentucky shoppers.

“Lexington is such a family-friendly city,” Jennifer said, adding that their Woodland Triangle neighbors have been very welcoming to One Love Boutique.

“Lexington is a community that loves and supports everyone,” Stephen said. “We are open-minded and giving people. I could not be more proud to be a Lexingtonian.”