Paddock Bourbon Club debuts, Blue Door Smokehouse returns, Joe B. set to retire

This isn’t your grandaddy’s liquor store.

Paddock Bourbon Club has opened a new facility at 1011 S. Broadway at the corner of Red Mile and South Broadway with retail and by-the-glass sales and tastings in an upscale yet comfortable setting. Founder Erick Ostrander, who’s also owned Paddock Bar & Patio since 2004, said he used his points earned through bottle sales toward purchasing higher-end spirits, which he began selling online in pandemic-era 2020 when business slowed. “It grew to the point where it needed its own place,” he said.

And that time has come, with a 1,000-square-foot showroom where anyone ages 21 and up can come in and buy bourbon off the shelf. Online customers can also come in and pick up their orders. A tasting area offers just under 500 bourbons and about 350 other liquors available by the pour, including tequilas, rums, wines and Champagne. “What’s really cool about the Paddock Bourbon Club, it’s a huge facility but it doesn’t feel like a warehouse,” he said. Spaces are adorned with high-end leather furniture, Oriental rugs, and televisions, with room for private parties, tasting events, cocktail classes, and presentations by master distillers.

“It’s not members only, it’s member incentivized, so if you sign up for different levels of membership, you get different benefits,” Ostrander said, including bar discounts, barrel pick experiences, use of the facilities for private parties and other perks.

× Expand Paddock Bourbon Club, a new facility at 1011 S. Broadway, offers several membership options with varying levels of benefits.

In other local food and beverage industry news:

Welcome back to barbecue and beer! After being closed for a few months and some ownership tweaks, Blue Door Smokehouse was poised to reopen at its new National Avenue location as of press time.

Rock House Brewing has reopened after a hiatus transitioning under new ownership and is serving suds anew at 119 Luigart Ct.

Burl Brew has opened at 371 Thompson Rd. with ciders, cocktails, and beer plus food from Lucy’s Kitchen.

Charlie’s Seafood is under new ownership, transitioning from longtime owner Patty Sissle to longtime employees, Amie Crimm and Jamie Shepherd.

King of Food has opened under new ownership at 208 Legends Lane.

The Melroy, a new private membership club by Creaux owners Leasha and Dougie Allen, is opening this summer, consisting of a rooftop dining establishment and bar at 144 North Broadway, according to its social media.

Yearling Kitchen has opened as the food concept at Blue Stallion Brewing, with recent offerings of elote dip and pretzels as starters, entrees like pulled chicken sandwiches and beef on weck.

Gourmet potato purveyor Everything Spuds is coming to Chinoe Plaza at 1070 Chinoe Rd.

After 51 years at the helm of his eponymous restaurant, Joe Bologna has announced his forthcoming retirement at the end of July and that the Italian eatery has been put up for sale, multiple media outlets have reported.

Another closure to report is Jasmine Rice on Winchester Road, whose owner Kukie posted on Facebook that the restaurant has been sold and her last day will be August 31. Kukie said she’ll still be operating her Thai and Vietnamese cuisine food truck in warmer months.

After 15 years on North Limestone, Sidebar Grill has sold, according to its Facebook page, which announced the new owners as local restaurant industry veterans Terry Keith and Devin Paulding.