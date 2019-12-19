Pat Dalbey, LEX18 GM, to retire in January

The new year will bring in a new chapter for Lexington’s NBC affiliate and its leader.

In December, Pat Dalbey, LEX18’s vice president and general manager, announced his retirement from the station, effective January 10.

“My time at LEX18 has been a joy and an honor, and I take with me a lifetime of wonderful memories,” said Dalbey of his 11 years at the station’s helm. “It’s a special place, full of special people. And while we’ve seen our share of success from a ratings and business standpoint, nothing compares to the good things we’ve done while serving our community. That’s always been our mission. And it’s a legacy that will continue, thanks to my coworkers—my friends—at LEX18.”

Dalbey’s involvement with the Central KY community has reached beyond the walls of LEX18. He served as a longtime board chair with the local chapter of the American Heart Association, was a founding member of the UK School of Communications Advisory Board, and received the “Perfect Partner” award for his efforts with the Downtown Lexington Partnership. And, as LEX18’s vice president and general manager, he drove the expansion of the station’s daily news coverage, its annual Kentucky Derby coverage, and the station’s presence in Eastern Kentucky and other regions of the state.

An avid boating enthusiast, Dalbey and his wife, Marilee, plan to relocate to Hilton Head this spring.

“But the Bluegrass will always be a special place to me, thanks to the friendship and support of the people at LEX18," he said. "You have made my time in Kentucky exceptional.”