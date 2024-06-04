The Power of The Ask

If you’ve ever wondered, “How do I ask for a raise? How do I ask for a meeting with an important person?” or even, if you work at a nonprofit, “How do I ask for a donation?” the answers to these questions will all be different, but each shares similar components for making The Ask.

First, The Ask is the scenario in which you request what you wish to receive or obtain. Before considering how to ask for something you want, you first need to know:

Who is the right person to ask? Identify who has the authority or interest to give you what you seek. Sometimes you must also go through a gatekeeper, point of contact, or mutual acquaintance to set up the meeting or call.

When is the right time to ask? Often, there are other factors to consider beyond the hour of the day or day of the week. Budgets, for example, are set months before the start of the next calendar or fiscal year. Donation requests work best after the prospective donor has learned more about your organization.

Where should you make The Ask? When possible, choose a location that is convenient for the person you intend to ask. You can also let them decide the place.

What is it you want? It must be a reasonable request, though it can be ambitious. Do your research and learn what the standard is, what’s been successful before, or what the benefits are to the person/business you’ll be asking.

Next, research, prepare, and draft all the information you need to share in your pitch (e.g., your successes, how your nonprofit impacts people).

When it’s time, present your information succinctly and then pose the question—this is The Ask. Wait for the person to respond. Be prepared to answer questions and know that your answer may come at a later date.

Afterwards, send a thank you when relevant and follow up after an appropriate response time elapses. In many situations, if you don’t follow up, your opportunity is lost, but if you reach out again, you may get a yes.

Jennifer Mattox is the Executive Director of the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning and is also a fundraising professional with over 20 years of experience. The Carnegie Center, 251 W. Second St., is a nonprofit educational center offering seasonal writing, publishing, and language classes, among other community programming. For more information, visit CarnegieCenterLex.org.