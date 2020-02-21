Promoting sincere conversation and capturing meaningful feedback

For more than 50 years, Blue Grass Community Foundation has worked to create more generous, vibrant and engaged communities. One effective way we have done this in recent years is by presenting On the Table, a one-day opportunity to gather around a table with friends, neighbors, colleagues—and maybe even a few people we’re meeting for thefirst time—to share a meal and have a real conversation about what’s important to us. Conversations like those that take place during On the Table show us that the simple act of gathering to talk about the issues, big and small, that impact our quality of life is a powerful opportunity to amplify community voices.

We know big ideas can spring from small conversations, and people invest in what they help create. When we come together to listen and learn from one another, we can make a more powerful impact—that’s what On the Table is all about. But, all too often, when we come together at work, these gatherings can be lackluster and unproductive. Here are some things the Community Foundation has learned about facilitating meaningful conversations, and how you can apply those to your organization.

Be clear on why you’re gathering.

Once the purpose of your meeting is clear, it will guide the meeting agenda, the necessary participants, the desired outcomes, and the protocols for follow-up. But, most importantly, a clear purpose will ensure meaningful conversation that leads to meaningful connections within your organization. A highly focused gathering will provoke more frank and passionate discussion. If you need help homing in on your purpose, reverse engineer the meeting’s outcome: Think about what you want to be different because you gathered, and work backward from there.

Ask open-ended questions, and invite participants to expand on their ideas.

Encourage your employees to think creatively and reflect on possibilities, rather than fixate on already identified challenges. Consider the conversation as a journey that provides an opportunity for all participants to reflect on what we value most, consider choices and tradeoffs, and invite all ideas. Even though you might be in a managerial role, resist the urge to manage the conversation. Try to intervene only if arguments or unproductive debate arises.

End the gathering as purposefully as you began it.

Studies show that the beginning and the end of an event are what most people remember, but we often let the clock dictate a conversation’s stopping point without allowing time for a meaningful conclusion. As a meeting facilitator, it’s your responsibility to create an intentional closing that mirrors the opening. Set aside a few minutes to reflect on what happened during the conversation and why it matters to your organization. Ask your team to think about how they want to integrate what was discussed into their everyday life to affect positive change at work, at home or in their community.

Make constructive conversation a part of your culture.

When it’s clear that all perspectives and input from all stakeholders are welcomed and appreciated, the overall culture and results only become stronger. For more inspiration on how to hold purposeful meetings and craft meaningful conversations, we recommend reading “The Art of Gathering” by Priya Parker.

Come Take Part: On the Table is a national civic engagement initiative supported by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Lexington is one of 11 cities selected to participate in this national effort. The Community Foundation is excited to announce that CivicLex will assume the lead organizing role for On the Table 2020, which will be held on March 25. For more information or to register to host a conversation, visit www.ottlex.org.

Lisa Ashner Adkins, JD, is the president/CEO of Blue Grass Community Foundation, founded by Lexington citizens in 1967 to promote charitable giving and improve the quality of life across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Since its inception, the Community Foundation has awarded more than $100 million in grant funding. For questions, call 859-225-3343.