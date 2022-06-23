Publix setting up shop in Lexington

× Expand Publix Super Markets, Inc. A Publix store in Richmond, Virginia. Officails said a Publix store is slated to open in Lexington in late 2024 and will include a drive-thru pharmacy and Publix Liquors location.

A Publix Super Market is coming to Lexington.

While breaking ground on its first Louisville store, officials with the Lakeland, Florida-based grocery chain announced Lexington as the company’s third Kentucky location.

Publix’s Lexington location is expected to open in late 2024 in The Fountains at Palomar development at the northwest corner of Man O’ War Boulevard and Harrodsburg Road.

Plans are for a 55,701 square-foot store with a drive-thru Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent 3,200 square-foot Publix Liquors.

Maria Brous, communications director for Publix Super Markets Inc., said with a new distribution center near Greensboro, North Carolina, venturing north into Kentucky is a “natural progression.”

Set for a late 2023 opening, Louisville’s first Publix will be at the corner of Terra Crossing Boulevard and Old Henry Road. A second Louisville location will open in early 2024 at Ballardsville and Brownsboro roads, also with an accompanying pharmacy and liquor store.

Brous hinted that Publix’s foray into Kentucky has only just begun.

“We continue to look for sites in Kentucky and in our seven-state operating area,” she said.

In a written statement, Publix CEO Todd Jones said of the Louisville groundbreaking, “It’s an exciting day for Publix Super Markets as we break ground in our eighth state. When our founder, George Jenkins, opened the first Publix store, he wanted to create a better grocery store — one that kept associates and customers top of mind. More than 90 years later, we’ve kept true to our values, including supporting the communities in which we live and work. We look forward to sharing the Publix difference with Kentuckians.”

With more than 230,000 employees and 1,296 stores, Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work.

Publix’s revenues for FY 2021 totaled about $48 billion, according to its corporate website.

The company also believes in giving back to the communities it serves, and held a Publix Serves event at Louisville food bank Dare to Care, unloading and sorting 40,000 pounds of produce the company is donating. Today’s donation was a continuation of biweekly produce donations to Dare to Care since fall 2021, comprising more than 775,000 pounds of produce to those in need.

Brous said because Publix is employee-owned, associates take extra pride in their work and customers notice and appreciate the high levels of customer service found in its stores, from offers to carry out shoppers’ groceries or providing an umbrella in inclement weather. Publix store brands have earned a loyal following, including its sweet tea and chicken tenders, as well as deli subs and bakery birthday cakes.

“It’s very much the quality products that we offer and the friendly associates that staff our stores” that make the difference, she said.