Purdon Rental and Sales acquired by Goff Tents and Events

Goff Tents & Events, an event and party supply store based in Nicholasville, Kentucky, announced that it has acquired Lexington-based Purdon Rental and Sales. Purdon's will continue to operate under its current name and location, and will be run by sales manager Katlyn Green.

Purdon Rental and Sales has operated in Lexington since 1974. Sam Purdon, who was running the company, was the third generation family owner.

“[Purdon's] services all parts of the party rental industry but has become known for linens, chairs, china, glass and flatware. Goff Tents and Events is a more ‘tent heavy’ company, so we feel this is a perfect marriage of customer base and inventory,” said Ian Goff, CERP, manager, Goff Tents & Events, who will be splitting his time between Goff Tents and Events and Purdon Rental and Sales.

“The Purdon name has been a staple in Central Kentucky for almost 50 years and we look forward to continuing the excellence their customers have come to expect,” Goff said. “This acquisition will allow us to offer our customers more products and services than ever before.”