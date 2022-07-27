Several high-profile restaurant closings, openings highlight the summer season

This summer has been a rough one for some Lexington restaurants, as several — including an iconic drive-in — announced they were closing their doors.

After some conflicting online back-and-forth between Parkette Drive-In’s management and property owners, multiple media outlets confirmed in late June that Parkette had served its last meals. The drive-in restaurant operated on New Circle Road for more than seven decades.

Oscar Diggs opened in 2018 on North Limestone. In late June, owners announced that the fast-casual burger joint would permanently close.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision for us. Oscar Diggs has continued to be successful through it all — pandemic, staffing and the many issues — all beyond our control,” the post said.

World of Beer, located in The Summit at Fritz Farm, has also closed. According to the bar and grill’s Facebook post in early July, “After five happy and memorable years, we’re sad to tell you that we will be closing permanently as of today. We will miss this beautiful community and all the wonderful people we’ve come to know here.”

Officials with East Main Street speakeasy Pour Decisions announced its closure in early July but hinted it may not be the final chapter, as an alternate location is being sought.

The Rickhouse Pub was listed as for sale in July, according to its Facebook page.

Marbled Pig BBQ in Georgetown also announced in July it would be closing, citing personal family reasons.

Not all news is gloom and doom in the food scene, however, as some newcomers opened.

La Folie opened on the ground floor of The Woodlands on Main Street. Menu highlights include lobster bisque, filet mignon with foie gras, and beef bourguignon. The French eatery also offers a variety of salads, appetizers and desserts.

Zaki Mediterranean Restaurant has opened in the former Georgetown Cafe location at 891 Georgetown St., serving shawarma, kebab, gyros, soups, salads and appetizers.

Versailles City Council’s Laura Dake announced in early July that the city of Versailles has purchased the former Kroger building at 525 Marsailles Road. A family entertainment complex, developed through a public-private partnership, will be located there and will include an indoor playground, trampoline area, skating, miniature golf, a family restaurant and bar, and other activities.

On the heels of its third anniversary in Lexington’s Distillery District, Wise Bird Cider Co. has launched a food truck called Little Fork. The food truck, located on the cider company’s patio, will partner with Black Soil KY to source meat and produce. Chefs Nick Zaluski and Micah Arvin will serve farm-to-table dishes, including sharables like a hummus plate, seasonal sides, and large plates like a market harvest salad and patty melt.

Another newly launched food truck, Griffin’s Kitchen, is affiliated with the Griffin Gate Marriott Golf Resort and Spa. Menu items include tacos, BBQ, grilled cheese sandwiches and more.

The Brown Barrel in Midway has relocated to the nearby former Darlin’ Jeans location, at 204 N. Gratz St. Owners cited more patio space, a larger bar area and more options for hosting private events as reasons for the move.

Oasis Mediterranean Restaurant, a staple in Chevy Chase for more than 20 years, has been sold to a new owner.

Java Jukebox Café and Eatery has opened at 640 W. Maxwell St. Owner and musician Lane Allen says he wanted to open the café “to give people quality coffee and diner-quality food, while being able to enjoy their favorite songs in a laid back, retro music-oriented environment.”

Menu items include hot ham and cheese with Swiss, cinnamon raisin PB&J, tomato basil pesto grilled cheese, chai and iced lattes, and breakfast favorites like eggs, bacon, biscuits and gravy.

The operators of El Cid announced the opening of a new eatery at Triangle Park called Señor Chimi.

Juice and smoothie bar B’Juiced announced it has moved out of Greyline Station and would be reopening at a new location in August. Also vacating Greyline Station is Wilson’s Grocery. A social media post invited patrons to visit its Cramer Avenue location.

Rick’s White Light Diner owner and chef, Rick Paul

Rick’s White Light Diner on Bridge Street in Frankfort, a local dining staple since 1943, is for sale but remains open. Owner and chef Rick Paul bought the diner at auction in 1991.

Dave’s Blazin BBQ has opened at 751 Sloan Drive in Georgetown, with a menu that includes sandwiches, ribs, platters, BBQ tacos, nachos and more.

The Creatures’ Cauldron Café, a coffee shop and sister location to Creatures of Whim, both on North Broadway in downtown Lexington, opened in early July. In addition to beverages, the café serves baked goods from Martine’s Pastries.