Quick Bites: Chicago-style specialties, Tilty Bob’s Arcade, Battle Axes on the move and more

Fittingly, the idea for a new Chicago-style hot dog restaurant came about among friends sitting around a campfire.

South of Wrigley is set to debut in early 2022 at 472 Southland Drive, depending on how construction progresses, owner Randal Jacobs said.

Jacobs, who’s worked in the culinary field for about 25 years, moved to Lexington from Chicago in 2020.

“I was laid off at my job; and I was just sitting around a campfire with a bunch of friends before we were about to leave for Lexington and the idea came up,” he said.

Jacobs had been a part of launching five restaurants before but never one wholly his own. Once relocated to Lexington, he began making friends and found that people appreciated the iconic foods of Chicago, including Italian beef sandwiches, polish sausages, roasted pork sandwiches and Chicago-style hot dogs.

He decided his new restaurant would feature these Chicago staples, as well as rotating sandwich specials, hand-cut French fries and, in warmer months, Italian ices.

He began writing a business plan, sought guidance on small business development and forged ahead with his idea, finding the ideal location at a former Southland Drive coffee shop. It’s being renovated to have an industrial feel, including an open kitchen so he can chat with guests awaiting their orders as he prepares food.

The fries will be made fresh onsite; the beef will be cooked and sliced there too; and a purveyor of Chicago goods will supply him with authentic breads, a relish of pickled vegetables called giardiniera and hot dog toppings like sport peppers. With just 1,200 square feet, there will be seating for 25 to 30 people inside, with additional outdoor seating. Takeout and catering services will also be available, he said. Jacobs said he’s happy to have made so many new friends and passionate believers in his new venture. “Being new to Lexington and being immersed in the business community, I’ve met some great people, and I’m very fortunate to make some great relationships along the way,” he said.

In other local food and beverage industry news:

Cork & Barrel wine and bourbon bar and retail shop announced plans to close its Nicholasville Road location, though its location at Blue Grass Airport will remain open.

“When we began this endeavor in 2008, we envisioned a friendly, low-key setting to help others learn about and love wine as much as we do,” owners Jim and Bev Taylor posted to social media. “We hope that is the legacy we leave with you — lifelong friendships and a lasting love of wine.”

Zuckerman’s Deli has opened at 384 Woodland Ave., inside Lynagh’s Irish Pub, with kugel, matzo ball soup, latkes and other Jewish comfort food, per a recent announcement.

Mediterranean bakery Al Taj Bakery has opened at 4097 Nichols Park Drive, according to its Facebook page.

Battle Axes Lexington announced the business is planning on moving to a new entertainment complex in February — a 28-acre development off Leestown Road called Turner Commons. The complex will have a zipline, bowling, “Footbowl,” highspeed competitive go-kart racing, a kids’ area, SnookBall and other attractions.

After a brief closure, Georgetown Café announced on its Facebook page that it will be reopening at a new location in Lexington.

Lexington gourmet hot dog purveyor Boonedogs has added a new food truck to its operations, available to serve at events, businesses and parties.

Bourbon 30 is moving from Georgetown to Frankfort, according to an article in The State-Journal newspaper.

A new adult arcade called Tilty Bob’s Arcade Bar + Restaurant is being planned by owners of Recbar in Louisville, according to an announcement. It will be located at 319 Cedar St. near the University of Kentucky campus. The bar/arcade, according to its website, will feature pinball machines, arcade games, “lots of bourbon” and craft beer.

With the slogan, “Ice cream worth squealing for,” local Frankfort ice cream shop Hoggy’s is bringing a new location to Georgetown in early 2022 at the corner of East Main and Broadway.