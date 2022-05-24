Quick Bites: Habit-forming burgers, royal empanadas, and local food options at Wild Health Field

A California-based, fast-casual restaurant chain has its eye on Lexington for franchise expansion.

The Habit Burger Grill’s Brunch Charburger

The Habit Burger Grill, known for its signature Charburger, has 300 restaurants in 14 states, and the company plans to open more restaurants this year than in any other year in its 53-year history. That expansion includes a Lexington location.

In a written statement, company CEO Russ Bendel said The Habit Burger Grill’s operations model, digital hospitality presence, tech-forward practices and more set it apart. They’re looking for interested franchisees and offer them the support to get new locations up and running.

In addition to Charburgers, menu items include salads, sandwiches and sides like tempura green beans and onion rings.

“We are eager to share fresh, handcrafted meals and the laid-back, southern California vibe that The Habit exudes with guests in Lexington,” Bendel said.

The Empanada Queen is now preparing and serving her empanadas from Wild Thyme Cooking. Judy Martinez started the business in 2006 as owner of JC & Familia Restaurant in Frankfort.

After closing the restaurant, she worked in the health care industry until COVID-19 hit and said she had to resign, deciding to give her culinary passion another go.

She started with contactless mobile ordering and delivery and, as her business grew, looked for a shared commercial kitchen space to use. Her empanadas are now available Tuesday through Saturday for pickup and delivery and at Trifecta BBQ in Frankfort.

Martinez said her most popular item is the chicken empanadas and Spanish rice, AKA arroz con gadules.

“I just want to o.er the people of Lexington and surrounding counties a bit of culture and wonderful Puerto Rican cuisine,” she said.

Trindy’s LLC is opening a Lexington breakfast/lunch location on the second floor of the Central Bank building at 300 W. Vine St., with an anticipated opening of June or July. Its original Georgetown location will serve dinners Tuesday through Saturday.

Julietta Market food vendors including Soul 2 Go, The Inebriated Baker, The Salad Bar, Chui’s and more, have partnered with the Lexington Legends to take over one of the concessions stands at Wild Heath Field this season.

Nic & Norman’s has opened at 135 W. Main St., offering a variety of soups, salads, starters like sticky rib tips and brisket nachos, flatbreads, gourmet burgers, and entrees including whiskey citrus salmon and Coca-Cola braised pork shank and sides.

At press time, Hoggy’s Ice Cream in Georgetown was poised to open a new location at 100 E. Main St.

Old School Coffee’s new Fayette Mall location has opened, with service seven days a week.

Wm. Tarr Distillery has rebranded as RD1 Spirits, according to an announcement. The name reflects the brand’s historic origins as the Ashland Distillery, which was started by Turner, Clay and Co. in 1865 and Fayette County’s first registered distillery.

Two new Crumbl cookie locations are coming to Richmond and Nicholasville, according to the company.

All Day Nutrition has opened a location in The Lex.

Castello’s Build Your Own Pasta Bowl held its grand opening recently at 4371 Old Harrodsburg Road.

Chef Ouita Michel has launched a video series called “Up Home with Ouita Michel,” in which the chef and restaurateur “shines a spotlight on the meaning behind food, how it builds community and shapes relationships,” also touching on local agriculture, family heritage, world cuisine, and social justice themes.

“Our story goes deeper than what’s on your plate,” Michel said in a press release. “It’s woven by the people, places and ingredients behind every dish.”