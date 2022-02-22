Level up at Tilty Bob’s, Nic & Norman’s new spot and more restaurant news

Attention pinball wizards and gaming gurus — Tilty Bob’s is planning a March opening at 319 Cedar St. in Lexington.

“Tilty Bob’s is going to be an arcade bar and restaurant that features around 30 classic arcade games and 30 or so pinball machines,” co-owner Corey Sims said. “We will offer three floors of entertainment. The first floor features a large bar and our dining room with a few games. The second floor features another full bar and games. The third floor will be a smaller bar and more games.”

Sims said the name is a play on a component of the pinball machine known as a “tilt bob” or a “plumb bob,” the mechanism that causes a player to tilt and lose the ball if the game’s cabinet is excessively jarred. He added that though it’ll have more of a pub vibe, Tilty Bob’s is similar to another of his arcade bars, Recbar, which has locations in Louisville and New Albany.

The food menu will have “fun, unique pub grub,” Sims said, with appetizers featuring unique spins on classic apps, including loaded tater tot dishes known as Tilty Tots. Mains include burgers, toasted subs and loaded mac and cheese.

As for drinks, “the bar will focus on craft beer and, of course, good ol’ bourbon,” Sims said. “The first and second floor will feature 16 taps, and we will have a selection of local and regional craft beer in bottles and cans.”

Games include pinball machines from different eras like Addams Family, Godzilla, Led Zeppelin, South Park, Spider-Man, Terminator 2, Taxi and Theatre of Magic, along with classic arcade games such as Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga, Donkey Kong and Frogger.

International Flipper Pinball Association leagues and tournaments will be held onsite, with world rankings and different prizes at stake for competitors.

In other food and beverage news:

Nic & Norman’s is opening a Lexington location, Kentucky’s first. The restaurant is a collaboration between “The Walking Dead” director and special makeup effects artist Greg Nicotero and actor Norman Reedus. The first location opened a few years ago in Senoia, Georgia, where much of the series has been filmed. Its creators opened a second location in Chattanooga and now, in downtown Lexington.

“When the opportunity came to open a restaurant in Senoia, we knew it was a natural extension of our passion,” the restaurant’s website said. “We hope you capture a few of those special moments here.”

The Senoia location is filled with photographs taken by Reedus, and its menu includes hints of what Lexington’s location may offer.

The menu includes a variety of soups and salads, starters like crab cakes and brisket nachos, gourmet burgers, sides and entrees including BBQ cedar plank salmon and gourmet chicken pot pie. It has a signature cocktail list along with wine, beer, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages.

Fuku began delivery in Lexington via digital restaurant growth network Franklin Station in late January. The restaurant started with a menu item from the original Momofuku noodle bar in New York City — a chicken sandwich — and became a stand-alone venture with a menu including chicken sandos, chicken fingers and waffle fries, among other fried-chicken offerings and sides.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Fuku to Lexington and to join its vibrant culinary scene,” Fuku CEO Alex Munoz-Suarez said in a statement.

A new Jimmy John’s is opening in the second quarter of 2022 at 3636 Boston Road, according to its leasing company’s Instagram post.

At press time, construction of a new Andy’s Frozen Custard was underway on South Broadway.

Biscuit Belly has opened its first Lexington location at 652 E. Main St. The menu features biscuit sandwiches, several versions of biscuits and gravy, breakfast items, and a variety of cocktails and nonalcoholic drinks.

Drake’s marketing director Leela Atchison says of the restaurant’s forthcoming Leestown Road location: “It will be new construction. As far as the location, we love bringing our brands to great sites and believe this will be another great area for BHG to continue to grow in the Lexington area and beyond.”

In doughnut news, a Best Donut location is set to open in Versailles on North Main Street, and Parlor Doughnut opened in early February at 630 Euclid Ave.

Gibson’s Midway is open at 131 E. Main St., Midway. Its menu includes appetizers like shrimp cocktail and crab cakes, salads, sides, desserts, sandwiches including a steakhouse burger and roasted red pepper aioli chicken sandwich, and a variety of chicken, steaks, chops and seafood entrees.

Omakase Sushi & Sake Bar’s new website is up, and it was listed in February as coming soon to 848 E. High St., in the former Tomo location. Its menu features a variety of sushi rolls and combos, salads, a la carte options including bluefin tuna, eel, Scottish or New Zealand king salmon, among others. Mochi ice cream and crepes round out the dessert menu.

Honeysuckle Dining & Bourbon House has opened in the former Churchill Weavers loom house at 100 Churchill St., Berea. Along with salads and a variety of small plates — including frog legs — the restaurant has main plates including trout, “mozz chicken,” a coffee-crusted Berkshire pork chop and filet.

Bayleaf Diaspora Kitchen announced its closure, as chef/owner Etel Wagner has taken another opportunity cooking in a private kitchen. Still, she hints that she may one day offer a subscription service for fans of her food.

“It has been lots of fun creating new menu items weekly, and I really appreciated all your wonderful feedback and support,” she said on the restaurant’s Facebook page.