The Obstinate Sons, Shun Lee, a mocktail lounge and more local restaurant news

Growing up in the three-generation restaurant family that owned The Merrick Inn, Dexter Murray gained not only work experience but a love for the industry.

With Merrick Inn under new ownership, Murray said he wanted to launch his own venture, despite warnings from both his parents and grandparents that it can be a challenging livelihood.

His business partner, classically trained chef Cannon Applegate, with whom he has worked since 1992, also received warnings from his family about the perils of restaurateurship.

They did not heed, and at the suggestion of a close family friend have named their new restaurant The Obstinate Sons, as testament to wanting to forge their own paths in the business, which recently opened at 829 Chevy Chase Place.

Murray describes the menu, featuring crab cakes, chicken livers, filet mignon, oysters, sandwiches and more, as comfort fusion meets traditional southern comfort food, with the ever-evolving menu taking inspiration from fresh ingredients.

“We plan to have a lot of fun and try different things,” Murray said, whose own expertise lies in vintage bourbons.

× Expand “Chicken and Waffles” Deviled Eggs at The Obstinate Sons.

In other food and beverage industry happenings…

Owners of La Folie, located inside The Woodlands condominium complex, said au revoir to that restaurant concept and have unveiled Shun Lee in its place. The authentic Chinese fine dining restaurant features appetizers, soups and seafood, chicken, beef, tofu and pork entrees, salads, noodles and more.

Open Stage Cosmic Mocktail Lounge has opened at 1983 N. Broadway according to Facebook promos.

Brazilian Gourmet has opened at 424 E. New Circle Rd. with dishes like carne de panela (stew beef) and lasanha bolonhesa (Bolognese lasagna), Brazilian snacks, coffee and a market stocked with Brazilian products, according to its website.

Dip ’n Crepe has opened near Fayette Mall at 3801 Mall Rd. Ste. 135 serving coffee, waffles and crepes with topping/filling options like Belgian chocolate, Nutella, fruit and nuts.

Agave & Rye has opened a spinoff ghost kitchen concept, Lick My Chicken, available via DoorDash, with chicken tenders, wings, plain and loaded waffle fries, crispy chicken sandwiches and burritos and more.

Restaurant closures of note include OV - Old Vine Bistro, which announced its late January closure after a costly equipment breakdown, weather delays and the retirement of owner Larry Dean, thanking loyal patrons with a final limited menu of favorites before closing its doors.

The Saucy Crab on Richmond Road has closed. Koi Express has opened in the location. Buzzed Bull is listed as temporarily closed on the website of The Summit at Fritz Farm.

Have a food- or beverage-related update to share? Please email info@smileypete.com.