Kenwick Table, Everybody Eats Cafe, Tratti di Busalacchi and more local openings

Does any hint of fall weather send you scurrying for the flannel shirts, hot drinks, comfort food and sweet treats? This year you can channel all things cozy at a new Italian bakery, doughnut shop and a couple of recently opened cafés.

Kenwick Table coffee shop and wine bar is coming to the Kenwick neighborhood in Lexington at 201 Owsley Ave. at a former Thriftway Food Mart site.

General manager Savannah Cox described how the bar’s inspiration came when Kenwick resident and owner Rett McGoodwin was skiing in Breckenridge, Colorado, several years ago.

“[He] visited a breakfast joint that had several people lined up to sit at a community table,” she said. “Intrigued, he learned the restaurant incentivized its patrons to sit at this table, allowing for a myriad of people to meet and socialize from all over the world.”

During renovations, McGoodwin used the building’s original wood rafters to create a similar community table. There, people can enjoy a variety of coffees, locally made pastries and eventually wine and beer.

“We are so excited to open at the end of September and can’t wait for the neighborhood to have a seat at our table,” Cox said.

Everybody Eats Café has opened at 417 Georgetown St., with entrees including roast potatoes and carrots, oxtail and gravy, and beef ribs. The menu also lists spaghetti, lasagna, baked chicken, burgers, sides and a kids’ menu.

Tratti di Busalacchi (pronounced Boosuh- la-key and known as Busalacchi Treats for short) has joined the Julietta Market inside Greyline Station.

Marketing representative Morgan Busalacchi, who’s married to baker, owner and San Diego native Lorenzo Busalacchi, said the treats served hail from a collection of traditional Italian family-made cookies with a modern twist. Seven different varieties will be available weekly, such as a Sicilian chocolate spice cookie called Tatus, biscotti, lemon shortbread, lemon knots or signature sugar cookie.

Morgan Busalacchi said plans are to grow the business and bring their cannolis to Lexington in early 2022. For now, they’re open during market hours and available for custom orders for delivery and pickup.

“Julietta Market has given the business an entrance into storefront, and has been off to a great start,” she said.

Fiddletree Kitchen and Bar is open in the new boutique hotel Elwood Hotel & Suites at 444 Parkway Drive. According to its website, “Fiddletree has the artisan carefree feel of an all-day café, reflecting a comfortable and creative place where people gather to meet, eat, talk and relax!”

The site says the menu will change with the seasons, but recent offerings included appetizers such as cheese plate and country ham on biscuit, a variety of salads, dinner entrees like fish and chips, chicken parmesan and pizza, and desserts. There are also craft cocktails, wine and beer, and daily breakfast and weekend brunch menus.

The first Kentucky franchise location of Evansville, Indiana-based Parlor Doughnuts is opening in the former Tandoori restaurant at 630 Euclid Ave. Local franchisee Nathan Schaffner said the time estimate for opening is December or early 2022. The shop will offer original layered craft doughnuts in a variety of flavors, specialty coffee, gluten- and keto-friendly products and artisanal breakfasts.

Pearl’s Pizza is now a part of Delivery Coop, the service announced in mid-August on social media. “Our members have been asking to add a pizza restaurant since we started, and we are very excited about this partnership!” the post said.

Starting as a food truck, Porterhouse BBQ opened in late August in Julietta Market, and Habibis Sweets & Pastries announced in late August that it would be moving from its Nicholasville Road location to the market. Opening in Habibis’ former space is a second location of Mexican ice cream shop Panchitos Ice Cream.

Pho Kytchen is now in the culinary rotation at Champion Kitchen on the University of Kentucky campus, selling Vietnamese food there one week per month.

Promising “Tasteful Tex-Mex and More,” Burnacos Featuring Maiden City Brewing is a new taproom coming this fall to The Lex at the corner of Broadway and Oliver Lewis Way, according to its Facebook page.

Whiskey Bear, an original tenant of The Barn food hall at The Summit, announced on its website that the bar and restaurant is relocating to the Beaumont neighborhood and will hold a grand reopening celebration early next year. The expansion will also include a new pizzeria concept called Addie’s Stone-Fired Pizza.

After more than four years in its downtown Lexington location, West Main Crafting Co. announced via its Facebook page that the bar and restaurant has ceased operations.

Thanking staff, loyal patrons and the community for their support, Cha Tamura with Tomo Lexington announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page in September that the restaurant would close after more than 20 years in business in the Chevy Chase area.

