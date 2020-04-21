RADIOLEX Transmits Multilingual COVID-19 Updates

× Expand RADIOLEX general manager Mark Royse

RADIOLEX, Lexington’s community radio station, is connecting non-English speakers in the community with critical COVID-19 information through multilingual broadcasts on WLXL 95.7FM, WLXU 93.9FM and online at radiolex.us/covid.

RADIOLEX’s on-air broadcasts and website provide critical safety and public health information in more than 20 of the most spoken languages in the Lexington, where more than 185 languages are spoken. Interpreters are volunteering their time daily to make sure summaries of Governor Andy Beshear’s daily coronavirus updates are available in Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, Korean, French, Swahili, and other languages.

“In a time of confusion and misinformation, it’s important for citizens to be able to access information they trust in the language they best understand,” said RADIOLEX general manager Mark Royse.

The multilingual communication effort has received funding from the Coronavirus Response Fund, a joint effort of United Way of the Bluegrass and Blue Grass Community Foundation, as well as the Rex Chapman Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund.