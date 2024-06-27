Ranoush Fresh Juices, The Porch country café, and High Proof Hideaway open

× Expand Ranoush Fresh Juices, located at 2308 Sir Barton Way, offers a variety of freshly juiced beverages and other items.

Ranoush Fresh Juices, a new business focusing on both sweet treats and healthy juices, has opened at 2308 Sir Barton Way. Menu items include mini cupcakes, a variety of filled crepes, waffles topped with candies and sweet drizzles, fruit, and more. Turkish and other coffee beverages, fresh juices, mocktails, milkshakes, smoothies, and ice cream are also served here.

A country café and retail shop called The Porch has opened at 481 Sims Rd. in Georgetown. Located on a five-acre farm, the café serves up a variety of biscuit sandwiches, burgers, chicken sandwiches, sides, and brunch, as well as coffee-based drinks, lemonade, fruit juice, and bakery items. Bath products, candle warmers, floral wreaths, and other products are also available in the business’s retail section.

A new bakery on Southland Drive will soon offer cookies that can be enjoyed by anyone, though they’re specifically designed to boost milk supply for lactating mothers. Dubbing the enterprise “the only lactation cookie bakery in Kentucky,” Mercedes Eckman will open The Leaky Momma at 468 Southland Dr. in late July. Flavors will change seasonally, including S’mores-flavored cookies in the summer, hot chocolate and iced gingerbread flavors around the holidays, red velvet cream cheese glazed cookies in February, and more. Lactation-friendly blondies, granola bites, and “smoothie grains” packages, to be added to smoothies at home, will be available as well.

Shamrock Bar & Grille has closed its Hartland location and opened a new one in Brannon Crossing. Like its predecessor, which operated for 17 years, the neighborhood bar offers lunch, dinner, live music, televised sports, and trivia. The Irish pub still maintains a location in Patchen Village, as well.

High Proof Hideaway, a new nightlife destination, has opened at 249 W. Short St. The live entertainment, bourbon, sports, and late-night eats establishment is located at the former site of Elixir and Parlay Social.

The Wandering Bock, offering authentic German-style soft pretzels and Kentucky-style beer cheese, has opened in Greyline Station in the space formerly occupied by Rise Up Pizza. Jeremy and Nicole Markle are co-owners and partners in the venture. The business began as part of Julietta Market’s small business incubator. “Before that, we started in 2020 as a small cottage bakery operating out of our home in Nicholasville,” Jeremy Markle said.

After a prolonged renovation period that began last year, Genesis Coffee House & Eatery has reopened at 1403 N. Forbes Rd., with a new breakfast, brunch, and coffee menu.

Chicago-based Rosati’s Pizza has opened its first Lexington location at 148 Malabu Dr., with a menu featuring pizzas, calzones, wings, pastas, sandwiches, appetizers, salads, and desserts. Its pizzas come in deep-dish, thin crust, double dough, and gluten-free options, in restaurant favorite specialty styles or build-your-own with custom toppings