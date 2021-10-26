Red Oaks Forest School expands on its nature-based curriculum, wins statewide recognition

× Expand Oaks Forest School was recently recognized by the Kentucky Association of Environmental Educators with a 2021 Outstanding PreK-12 School Award for Excellence in Environmental Education.

At Red Oaks Forest School, based in Stanton, Kentucky, the forested land of Red River Gorge in Eastern Kentucky is a playground for learning, exploring, making connections and growth.

The idea for the nature-based program was sparked in 2014, when Melissa Rudick told friend Tina Brouwer about a forest school her children had attended when the family lived in Switzerland. They decided to start their own forest school in Kentucky for school-age children and their families. “It’s a team project,” said Brouwer, co-director of Red Oaks Forest School, along with Rudick and Hannah Harris.

“We started Red Oaks with friends,” said Brouwer. “Inspired by the joy our children experienced in nature, we committed to spend time there with them. We prioritized it … We put it on our schedules.”

And they stuck by their appointments with nature, no matter the weather, while offering their children room to roam.

“We decided to take our own approach,” said Brouwer. “The kids led the way in explore time. If they wanted to play, they needed to figure out the rules in cooperation.”

That was in 2014, with about seven families and some 20 children participating. In 2018, Angie and Colby Christianson, owners of 100 acres of forested land known as The Wilds in the Red River Gorge area, made 60 acres available to Red Oaks for use during the week.

When Red Oaks’ directors decided to add a curriculum of lessons and family activities, Brouwer said their enrollment tripled. To better serve the community in Eastern Kentucky, the school began offering scholarships. Today 20 percent of net revenue goes toward families in need, “and we are working to increase that,” said Brouwer.

Its nature-based, enrichment-oriented offerings and community focus are several reasons why Red Oaks Forest School was recently recognized by the Kentucky Association of Environmental Educators (KAEE), which awarded the program its 2021 Outstanding PreK-12 School Award for Excellence in Environmental Education.

“There’s been a huge movement nationwide of programs for nature preschools,” said KAEE director Ashley Hoffman. “That’s not something we have a lot of in Kentucky. I hope that by elevating the work of Red Oaks, we can see more nature schools.”

Improved academic performance and enhanced critical thinking skills are among several benefits of play-based environmental education for school-age children, according to research cited by the Natural Start Alliance, which is affiliated with the North American Association for Environmental Education. As is developing personal growth, life-building skills, confidence, autonomy and leadership.

Brouwer and Harris draw from their knowledge of ecology and their backgrounds to inform the curriculum.

Brouwer studied conservation at the University of Kentucky, where she earned a master’s degree. An avid rock climber, she spent much time on the ledges of the gorge studying Peregrine falcons for her research— so much so that she became known locally as the “falcon lady.” She is also co-owner of Red River Rockhouse, a popular restaurant in the heart of the gorge.

Harris also studied conservation at UK, earning a Ph.D. based on her studies of the black bear population of Eastern Kentucky. Rudick has a master’s degree in social work, with a concentration in child mental health and development.

Together with their staff and board of directors, the Red Oaks team has developed a variety of programs that encompass offerings for small children to adults, including homeschool programs, rock-climbing instruction, guided meditations in nature, birding classes, family nature walks and more. Some of Red Oak’s classes are offered in partnership with Raven Run Sanctuary in Lexington, as well as at their location in Stanton.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Red Oaks has produced a series of 10 video lessons called Neighborhood Nature, along with accompanying study guides. The Mighty Acorns program moved online and enabled children to stay connected with their nature buddies. They would talk and sing songs together, Brouwer said, while also getting things that were bothering them off their chests. “Parents said it was really valuable for kids to keep those connections with friends,” she said.

Red Oaks has since moved classes back into the forest, with small groups of children accompanied by their parents, and is working on the next phase of its expansion, Brouwer said. The school is also exploring opportunities to work with school systems and other organizations to offer nature-based enrichment opportunities. The school has recently partnered with Kentucky Waterways Alliance to help with an environmental education day in Wolfe County schools. Red Oaks is also piloting a forest therapy program in Lexington in conjunction with Partners for Youth, which serves at-risk kids.

When the KAEE surveyed 487 Kentucky teachers about environmental education, the No. 1 barrier was cost, primarily for transportation and site fees, Hoffman said. Perceived risk is also a concern. “While teachers may see the value of nature visits, we have to market it to administrators, who may be afraid of liability issues, especially with city schools,” she said.

In a report prepared for the city of Lexington, KAEE emphasized quality over quantity when it comes to nature-based education. To maximize impact, the trip should also be preceded by and followed-up with related teachings and discussion. “It needs to be a significant event,” Hoffman said.

And, through the efforts of Red Oaks and similar nature-based programs cropping up around the state, more Kentucky kids will have opportunities to grow and learn through time spent outdoors.