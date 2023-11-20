Say Cheese food truck brings smiles to faces, Grounded All Day Café serves a variety of local favorites

It’s all smiles with the launch of a new gourmet grilled cheese food truck, Say Cheese.

The food truck, based in Versailles but traveling all over Central Kentucky, is operated by the couple Dakotah and Nick Frank.

“Nick has always loved to cook for people, and I have served and bartended for years,” she said. “We thought combining those passions and starting something of our own would be fun.”

Her favorite menu item is the Fully Loaded grilled cheese, which is “like a loaded baked potato in sandwich form.” Other varieties include the “Say Plain Jane” with cheddar and Colby jack cheese on potato bread, and at the other end of the spectrum, the “Say Here Piggy” with potato bread, smoked gouda, and pulled pork BBQ. The truck will set up at offices, events, and other destinations.

In other local food news:

Grounded All Day Cafe has opened in Meadowthorpe at 106 Burke Rd. Recent offerings include a lavender caramel iced coffee and food items like hand-rubbed spiced smoked salmon and honey, lemon, and chives in the cream cheese spread for its featured bagels from Southland Bagels. Continuing the local theme, Nate’s Coffee and Sav’s ice cream are served here, too.

El Charro Tacos & Tequila Bar has opened at The Lex on S. Broadway, with barbacoa tacos, specialty drinks, and more.

Mercantile Coffee & Feed as of press time was coming soon to downtown Nicholasville as a coffee shop with breakfast items, bakery treats, and lunch bites, and a retail boutique space.

Bubba Grub in Nicholasville has been whimsically painted inside and out and looked to be nearly completed in late October. The eatery at 1001 Elizabeth St. will feature burgers, wings, fish, and milkshakes.

Big Kahuna Hawaiian BBQ’s expanded second-floor dining room has opened on Liberty Road.

× Expand Big Kahuna Hawaiian BBQ’s expanded second-floor dining room

Golden Flame Hot Wings was set to open in November on Rojay Drive near Fayette Mall. With the tagline “serving the nation’s best wings and fries since 1994,” the franchise is based in Aurora, Colorado, and has sauce varieties including lemon pepper and mountain berry as well as fries, wraps, sandwiches, and more.

Panchitos Ice Cream’s Nicholasville Road location has closed.