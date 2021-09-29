BizLex Q&A: Shannon Arvin

Keeneland Photo Arvin

In July 2020, Shannon Arvin made history when she was named Keeneland’s first female president and CEO.

As a partner with Lexington law firm Stoll Keenon Ogden, where she practiced for 18 years, Arvin represented Thoroughbred owners and prominent industry organizations both in Kentucky and around the world. She’s also served as corporate counsel to Keeneland and secretary and advisory member of its board of directors.

But Arvin’s ties to Keeneland extend beyond her impressive professional experience. Her grandfather, W.T. “Bish” Bishop, was its first general manager from 1936 to 1971 and, in addition to growing up there, her father, William T. “Buddy” Bishop III, was Keeneland’s lead counsel, a trustee and a member of the board of directors during his lifetime. “They always spoke of Keeneland with such reverence, and I definitely carry that same reverence with me today,” Arvin says.

You’re the first woman to serve as Keeneland’s president and CEO. What makes you uniquely qualified for the role?

I started working on the switchboard and in the sales office and message center when I was in high school. [All of the women wore dresses because pants weren’t allowed!] Those memories combined with my strong family ties to Keeneland led to a passion for it and the Thoroughbred industry as a whole, which I think is the most important thing. Being a part of that legacy is really special. Serving as counsel to Keeneland since 2008 also helped me develop a strong understanding of its culture, goals and mission. I’m really proud to be in this position, and I certainly hope it helps other women feel confident that anything is possible.

What is your personal approach to leadership?

It’s an old adage, but I believe you’re only as good as your team. I’ve always worked to put the strongest people around me, and I definitely feel like we’ve got that at Keeneland. My job as a leader is to think strategically, put the right people in the right places, and then support them as they do their jobs. I’m not a micromanager, but I’m also not afraid to roll up my sleeves and work right alongside them.

Is it fair to say that Keeneland is a leader in the Thoroughbred industry?

I think those of us who work here feel obligated to take on that position. Keeneland is a for-profit company that acts like a nonprofit. Everything it earns goes toward helping the industry. Keeneland is a founding member of the Thoroughbred Safety Coalition as well as a strong supporter of the Gluck Equine Research Center and the Grayson Jockey Club Research Foundation, both of which do so much to improve the health of horses. In 2019, we gifted $1.3 million to the University of Kentucky to establish the Keeneland Endowed Chair in Equine Veterinary Science, a contribution that put Gluck Research Center in a position to launch a world-class equine drug research and testing program.

We’re also a founding member of the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, an organization that works to ensure horses make their way to a second career and are treated well when their racing days are over.

× Expand Keeneland Photo Engage with Jose Ortiz up wins the 2019 SKO Phoenix for trainer Steve Asmussen and owner Woodford Racing at the 2019 Keeneland Fall Meet.

To help keep horses safe, we’ve put an emphasis on Keeneland’s track surfaces. We’re able to take data measurements every single day on our turf and dirt tracks, and we share that information with tracks across the United States so we can all reach an acceptable level of safety. Keeneland is also the largest Thoroughbred auction house in the world and the only track in the world that also has an auction house. That puts us on an international stage, which we take very seriously.

How has horse racing changed over the past decade?

The industry is definitely safer. If you walk through our grounds at Keeneland, you’ll see how well our Thoroughbreds are treated. We’ve also forged closer relationships with tracks like Churchill Downs, Kentucky Downs, Turfway Park and Ellis Park to help make the sport better and safer.

On a larger scale, the National Thoroughbred Racing Association has created the Safety and Integrity Alliance. Tracks that meet safety standards are accredited with their gold seal of approval, but I think the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (HISA), which goes into effect on July 1, 2022, is going to be a game-changer for the industry.

There aren’t many sports that operate at a high level without an independent authority, and that’s what we will finally have with HISA. We’ll be able to address safety and integrity concerns and strengthen public confidence in the sport. There will be one governing body, and that’s a huge benefit and advancement for our industry.

Do you have any advice for people who are interested in working within the industry?

Just to raise your hand and not be afraid to say, ‘Hey, I’d like to try that.’ There are many different aspects of this industry — from farmers who grow grain and hay and people who transport horses to marketing folks, lawyers and accountants — so there are a lot of ways to get involved. You just have to find what you’re passionate about and follow it.