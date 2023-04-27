Sister Shack gets up and rolling, Tuk Tuk Snack Shop finds a home

Two sisters with extensive experience in the restaurant industry have launched their restaurant on wheels, The Sister Shack. Michelle Fisher and Jennifer Diaz are co-owners of the food truck, which features a playful menu and is decorated with homemade crafts, flowers, and wood-framed signs.

The sisters purchased the trailer last July, and are ready to roll out their new venture in Lexington and beyond. “There have been setbacks, lots of paperwork, inspections, stress, and many days of eating grilled cheese and hot dogs while we put the menu together and practiced for perfection,” Fisher said. “All well worth it. We knew we had to do this, feeling unappreciated and overworked in the corporate restaurant business.”

The sisters opted for family-friendly food such as grilled “It’s All Gouda” and “Sweet Cheesus” sandwiches, and jalapeno popper style and pizza-topping-bedecked hot dogs. For dessert, guests can “Fudge Around and Find Out,” a warm brownie adorned with sweet, gooey toppings.

The trailer, which the sisters eventually hope to bring to destinations statewide, can be found most Saturdays at lunchtime in the parking lots of Hamburg-area businesses, including Liquor Barn, Cabela’s and Harley-Davidson.

In other foodie news:

A new fudge shop has opened after a successful “incubation period” in the commercial kitchen at Pasta Garage and sales at the Lexington Farmers Markets.

After perfecting his fudge recipe over nearly a decade, Adam Dahl has opened Dahlhus Fudge, a small-batch artisanal fudge shop at 219 Woodland Ave.

In late 2021, Dahl’s wife, Brittany, encouraged him to start an Instagram account to sell some of his unconventional fudge flavors, and the sweet venture took off from there.

Dahl, a former digital sales strategist for LEX 18, taught himself to make fudge for Friendsgiving as an extra dessert.

“The most unique thing about my fudge is the variety,” he said.

Among the roughly 36 flavors are plain chocolate (called Rico Suave), plain peanut butter (Snoopy), Fruit Loop fudge (Busey), birthday cake (Marilyn Monroe), peanut butter banana (Hound Dog), and cookies and cream (Cruella). Flavors will change monthly and reflect seasonal tastes.

Just as she was named a finalist for Best Chef – Southeast for a James Beard Award, Sam Fore announced her new brick-and-mortar location of Tuk Tuk Snack Shop is coming late this summer to 124 Malabu Dr., Ste 110.

“I’ve been looking at locations for the past seven years, nearly joining up on a number of projects, but ultimately none felt right,” Fore said. “I get regular real estate updates now since I’d been looking, and when this space came up it made sense.”

The menu will feature sandwiches, “short eats” (a.k.a. Sri Lankan appetizers), rice bowls and some tailgate-style goodies during football season.

A new drinks shop, called Healthy Vibes, has opened at 2573 Richmond Road. Abbie Long is a co-owner of the independently owned shop.

“We are essentially a healthy bar specializing in protein shakes, energy teas and more,” she said. “Some of our most popular shake flavors are Salted Caramel Cinnabon, Sticky Monkey and Strawberry Shortcake.”

There are also Twisted Energy Teas with caffeine and B vitamins in flavors like Skittles, Just Peachy and Cherry Limeade.

7Brew held a “building drop” on the afternoon of April 5 for its new location at 4265 Harrodsburg Road. The prefab building was placed onsite, soon to serve more than 20,000 unique drink combinations via drive-thru service.

A $2,000 check presentation was made to Kentucky Children’s Hospital during the event.

Lexington Diner has closed after nine years. A Facebook post announcing the closure read, in part: “We would like to thank our guests who have supported us over the years. We have enjoyed being a part of the Lexington community downtown and Gardenside neighborhood.”

Kentucky Native Café is working on a bakery expansion. As of press time, the application was still in the zoning phase awaiting council approval, said Robin Michler.

“Once that is complete, we will begin planning and designing the space to open late 2024,” he said. “The primary motivation is to grow our bread and pastry selection for sale at Kentucky Native Café, but the space will also be open for retail customers. The plans are in the very early stages, so many details are yet to be worked out.”

Brevede Coffee hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its Chevy Chase location at 859 E. High St., the company’s second, in late March.

Following a fire in January, Babe’s BBQ in Georgetown has been listed for sale according to its Facebook page.

According to an announcement, El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina is opening at the former Burger Fi location at 391 Rose St.

Charlie Brown’s at 816 E. Euclid Ave. is under new ownership. The restaurant changed hands after the former owner, David Fuller, retired. It is now owned by Chris Behler and other business partners.

Publix has announced a forthcoming second location in Lexington at Citation Point, the southeast corner of Georgetown Road and Citation Boulevard. No opening date has been announced for the approximately 46,000-square-foot store.