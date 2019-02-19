Soulfull Enterprise Aims to Increase Second-Chance Employment Opportunities

DV8 Kitchen has been widely recognized for its mission as a social enterprise restaurant and bakery focused on hiring and training people in recovery from opioid, drug and alcohol addiction. Since opening in September 2017 at 867 S. Broadway, the restaurant has also grown into a successful business, which you can read more about here.

Founders Rob and Diane Perez have since started the DV8 Kitchen Vocational Training Foundation Inc., a nonprofit organization that helps equip other employers with the tools and knowledge to provide a second chance in life for those seeking both recovery and meaningful work.

The foundation will host a two-day workshop, called Soulfull Enterprise, March 5-6 in Lexington where employers and managers will learn from experienced leaders working within the second-chance employment movement. The event is offered to small, medium and large businesses, along with non-profit organizations and individuals seeking to help provide employment by giving a second chance to people in the early stages of recovery from opioid and alcohol addiction. Registration is required by March 4 and can be completed on-line at www.dv8kitchen.com/soulfullenterprise. Registration is $1,250 per person, and includes materials and tools for attendees, as well as four meals during the event and a hotel stay for one night at the Hilton Hotel.

“We invite business owners, managers and HR professionals to come and learn how to include powerful social impact values into their organization’s culture,” Rob Perez said in announcing the workshop. “While our business is in the hospitality industry—any other business field, organization or non-profit will benefit from this event and knowledge-base transfer. By learning these strategies, receiving the tools, and taking a chance on just one person, employers and managers can be a part of changing someone’s life forever and help turn back this devastating opioid drug and alcoholism epidemic.”