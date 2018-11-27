Joy to the Word: Spelling Holidays Right

All I want for Christmas is some good spelling. If you are sending out cards this month, or wishing others a happy holiday in some other way, avoid the most common missteps: Xmas, Hanuka, Kwaanza, New Years, and MLK Day.

Here’s the problem with each.

Hanuka (Dec. 2-10): This is one of many misspellings of the 8-day Jewish Festival of Lights. You can use Hanukkah or Chanukah but not a combo of the two.

Xmas (Dec. 25): While the X in Xmas is actually the Greek letter Chi, and has been used as a respectful abbreviation for Christ in the past, it is now perceived as inappropriate by many Christians. They wonder if you’re trying to take the “Christ” out of “Christmas.”

So when it comes to Christmas, spell it out.

Kwaanza (Dec. 26-Jan. 1): This is the most common misspelling of the African-American holiday that celebrates family, community and culture. The double-a in the word really exists, but it’s at the end. The correct spelling is Kwanzaa.

New Years Day (Jan. 1): The day belongs to the New Year, so you need an apostrophe to make the phrase possessive. Thus, use New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. And don’t say Happy New Years. It’s just one new year we’re celebrating.

MLK Day (Jan. 18): The official name of the newest U.S. holiday is the Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. No one uses that. However, just as “Xmas” can seem dismissive to Christians, an abrupt “MLK Day” can seem unworthy of the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. An appropriate middle ground might be Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Now that you know how to refer to the holidays, here’s hoping you enjoy them!