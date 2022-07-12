Stoll Keenon Ogden merges with Indianapolis-based Katz Korin Cunningham

× Expand Leaders from Stoll Keenon Ogden and Katz Korin Cunningham outside the Indianapolis office including (front row) Ron Katz, Norris Cunningham, Beth McMasters; (back row) Mark Hurst, Doug Barr, Michael Gabovitch and Offer Korin.

Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC (SKO), a Kentucky- and Indiana-based law firm, has merged with Indianapolis-based Katz Korin Cunningham.

Pre-merger, SKO had 145 lawyers in offices in Lexington, Louisville and Frankfort, Kentucky, and Indianapolis and Evansville, Indiana. With the addition of Katz Korin Cunningham, SKO has more than 180 attorneys and approximately 130 professional staff. With this move, SKO increases its presence in Indianapolis from 7 lawyers to 45 and, in combination with its substantial and growing number of lawyers in Evansville (20), has a total of 65 Indiana-based lawyers and 118 Kentucky-based lawyers. P. Douglas Barr (Lexington/Louisville) remains as the Managing Director of SKO.

“In a rapidly changing world and business environment, we believe our success has been the product of being nimble enough to anticipate and adapt to change while remaining doggedly determined to hold on to SKO’s primary values,” Barr said. “The abundant economic connections between Indianapolis, southwest Indiana and Kentucky have meant it has long been part of our strategic plan to grow in Indianapolis. We could not have been luckier to find a partner like Katz Korin Cunningham that shares our values and goals.”

Founded in Lexington in 1897 by Richard Stoll, SKO is this year celebrating its 125th anniversary.

Katz Korin Cunningham has operated in Indianapolis since 1994. The firm’s 38 attorneys and 40 professional staff in Indianapolis join one of the region’s oldest and largest law firms, adding breadth of practice areas, expertise and office size. SKO’s Indianapolis office will be consolidated in Katz Korin Cunningham’s downtown Indianapolis office. An updated logo that reflects the combined firm is in development.