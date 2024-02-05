The Art of the Cover Letter

In today's competitive job market, you might be considering how best to stand out as the right candidate. Even in a digital-first world, a potential candidate's first impression is typically made with a well-written cover letter. Your letter should complement, not restate, your resume, all while commanding attention and highlighting your distinct qualifications. Here are some best practices to consider:

Do your research first. Of course, you should carefully read the job description and peruse the company's website and its social media pages. Do you have a personal connection with the company or know someone who works there? Mention it in the first sentence or two. Always address your letter to the hiring manager directly.

Write in a conversational yet professional style. Tailor your tone to the company's culture. Avoid intricate sentences and jargon. Use action verbs and the active voice; convey confidence, enthusiasm, and respect. You want to show some personality but avoid letters that are too humorous or that may read as a sales pitch.

Emphasize your value. Show how your education and experience suit the requirements of the position. Elaborate on a few points from your resume to help explain what you could contribute to the organization. If you have brief examples or stats that demonstrate these skills, include those.

Stress action and express gratitude. As you wrap up your letter, indicate what accompanying material is being sent and offer to provide additional information (a portfolio, a writing sample, a sample publication). Thank the reader for their consideration and indicate that you are looking forward to hearing from them.

Proofread carefully. Carefully read and reread your letter for grammatical errors, typos, and formatting inconsistencies. Take some time between each time you proofread to increase your likelihood of catching errors.

Writing a unique and tailored cover letter can help you establish rapport with the hiring manager while expressing what value you can bring to the company. A good letter elaborates on your qualifications, showcases your ability to communicate effectively, and above all, illustrates your eagerness to excel in the position.

Erica Lynne Cook holds a BA from Berea College in communications and is the marketing and communications director for the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning. The Carnegie Center is a nonprofit educational center offering seasonal writing, publishing, language classes and community programming. For more, visit Carnegiecenterlex.org.