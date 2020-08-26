The Seven C’s of Effective Leadership

Luca Setti

As former chief sales and marketing officer with Florida Tile, Luca Setti helped build the tile manufacturer into a profitable, multimillion-dollar company. He did this by redefining a vision and mission, and then honing product, distribution, people, process and procedures to align with this renewed vision.

Setti fell in love with this process, he said, and after leaving Florida Tile, went through training to become a Certified Executive Business Coach and Trainer with FocalPoint, in order to help as many individuals and companies as possible excel and succeed.

The challenges posed by COVID-19 led him to develop a series of webinars for leaders, executives and business owners.

Here, Setti outlines topics covered in a recent webinar, titled “Top 7 Actions Leaders Can Take in Challenging Moments.” In it, he explores the mindset and principles of successful leaders, including the Law of Attraction (what you think about, you bring about). His presentation also explores the concept of Victor or Victims, which encourages a positive, proactive, visionary mindset focused on excellence and a clear and specific goal that leads to being a victor, as opposed to blaming, excuse-making, negative and scarcity-based mindsets that lead to a victim’s mentality.

The seven traits Setti focuses on, which he defines as the “7 C’s of Leadership,” are areas all leaders should be mindful of and employ consistently, in both prosperous and challenging times:

• Clarity: Leaders develop a clear vision of where they want togo, or what they want to become. They invest time in learning about themselves, starting from what they love to do and what they are good at, and then learning about others, and what they need or want.

• Competence: Leaders know that in order to be great, they have to become very good in something or in a few things: really, really good! That’s why they constantly work on mastering their skills.

• Continuous Learners: Leaders never quit learning, never quit adapting to changes and continually get better.

• Constraints Analysis: Leaders aren’t scared to assess themselves, or recruit the help of others, to discover what their constraints, limitations and weaknesses are or what’s holding them back. They do this because they know that no matter how good they are, they can only go as far or as fast as their limitations. Understanding their constraints is key, because they can then create plans to improve them and so reach their goals faster.

• Creativity: Leaders develop an ability to create meaningful new ideas, forms, methods or just new ways to communicate. This is something that can be achieved by engaging employees, clients, peers or can be cultivated with the help of a trusted advisor.

• Concentration: Leaders focus on one thing at a time. Multitasking is not effective or efficient. It’s been proven over and over again that it is impossible to really succeed while doing many things in life. Leaders instead do one thing well.

• Courage: Leaders believe so much in their ideas that they are willing to do whatever it takes to get there, starting first from the things they most fear.

