Toyota Bringing Battery Electric Vehicle Production to Kentucky

Toyota has announced a $1.3 billion investment in its flagship Kentucky facility to further its electrification efforts, which includes the assembly of a new three-row battery electric SUV specifically for the United States market. This project increases the total investment in the plant to nearly $10 billion.

This investment reinforces the plans for future Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) assembly at Toyota Kentucky and introduces a new battery pack assembly line at the facility. The batteries for this line will be supplied by Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina.

“You cannot think of the Bluegrass region and Scott County without thinking of Toyota,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We are grateful that they continue to invest in our commonwealth and continue to set a standard for high-quality, well-paying jobs for our citizens. Thank you, Toyota for yet another $1 billion-plus investment coming to Kentucky.”

Toyota Kentucky has been a hub for the automaker's North American operations since 1986. With nearly 9,400 team members, the facility has assembled some of Toyota's top-selling models, including the Camry, which is America’s best-selling passenger car for 22 consecutive years.

Kerry Creech, President of Toyota Kentucky, emphasized the commitment to vehicle electrification and reinvestment in U.S. operations, saying: “Today’s announcement reflects our commitment to vehicle electrification and further reinvesting in our U.S. operations. Generations of our team members helped prepare for this opportunity, and we will continue leading the charge into the future by remaining true to who we are as a company and putting our people first for generations to come.”

Beyond manufacturing, Toyota remains dedicated to investing in its operational communities, primarily focusing on education and workforce development. Since making Kentucky its home almost four decades ago, Toyota has donated more than $154 million locally.

Chris Cohelia, a group leader at Toyota Kentucky, shared his perspective on the company's commitment to its employees. “Every investment Toyota makes is proof of its commitment to employees,” he said. “I joined this company 26 years ago as a production team member. Job stability, competitive pay, and opportunities for growth are all reasons I love working here. It’s also exciting to be a part of the team building Toyota’s first battery electric vehicle in North America.”

Since 2021, Toyota has announced new investments totaling $17 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electrification efforts.