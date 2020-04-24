Two drive-up testing facilities set to open in Lexington

Two free drive-up testing facilities are set open in Lexington, and will help the city move closer to ending restrictions, Mayor Linda Gorton said in announcing the new facilities.

Beginning April 24, testing will be available at the Walgreen’s at 2296 Executive Drive from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., seven days a week. Tests will continue for approximately two weeks, or until they run out of test kits, testing approximately 200 people per day. Registration is open online at walgreens.com/coronavirus. The Walgreen tests will be available for anyone over age 18 who is showing symptoms, and any healthcare worker or first responders.

Drive-up testing will also be available by appointment on the Bluegrass Community and Technical College campus on Newtown Pike. Testing at BCTC, done through Kroger, begins Monday, April 27. The free testing will be available from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for two weeks. It is open to the general public. Register for a time slot at krogerhealth.com.

“The numbers already show our city has done a great job at following social distancing recommendations, and I greatly appreciate everyone’s cooperation,” Gorton said. “Even so, widespread testing is the only the way we can find out who actually has the disease. With COVID-19, sometimes there are no symptoms, or it feels like a normal spring allergy attack. Victims continue to infect others because they do not know they have the virus. Although this is still not the widespread testing we need, it is a step in the right direction.”

Commissioner of Health Dr. Kraig Humbaugh said: “Broadening the availability of testing will help to identify people with COVID-19 infection who have milder illness. However, it may also add to the number of confirmed cases in Lexington, because more tests are being conducted. As we approach the potential easing of some restrictions on businesses, continued access to testing will be increasingly important.”

Gorton said it is particularly important for testing to be available near African-American neighborhoods. “African-Americans have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 in Lexington and throughout our nation,” Gorton said. “We asked Governor Beshear to help us begin to address that, and that’s why we have one of our first free testing facilities at BCTC.”

Lexington examined local numbers after national news outlets began reporting that African-Americans are overrepresented among COVID-19 cases. The health department and mayor’s office representatives have been meeting with representatives of the African-American community to look for ways to best address the issue in Lexington.