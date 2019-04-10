Business Execs to Share Their MBA Experience at UK Open House

Executives from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK), Lexmark, UK HealthCare and 3M will share their experiences with MBA education and business leadership at the University of Kentucky’s Professional MBA Open House Event, to be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at Woodward Hall in UK’s Gatton College of Business and Economics.

This professional panel will include David Bugg, assistant general manager of Internal Logistics at TMMK; Tari Young, engineering manager, Software and Firmware Development at Lexmark; Dr. Phillip Chang, chief medical officer at UK HealthCare; and Joe Laco, team advisor at 3M.

The panel represents a cross-section of varied career paths and UK MBA experiences. Bugg has been a leader at TMMK for over 22 years across multiple functional areas of the business. Shortly after graduating with his bachelor's degree in logistics and transportation from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, he enrolled in the Professional MBA program at the University of Kentucky. Young, who graduated from Transylvania University with a degree in computer science before earning her Gatton MBA, has held several managerial and leadership positions at Lexmark over the past 17 years. Chang was one of Gatton's first graduates of the Professional MBA tailored to current health care professionals. Laco is a current student in Gatton’s Professional MBA program, while also serving as technical and production group supervisor at 3M Cynthiana.

The Professional MBA is a part-time, evening program that brings together a diverse network of working professionals from various work experiences, companies and industries such as engineering, law, health care, agriculture, transportation, manufacturing, technology, banking/finance, government and military, from across Kentucky and beyond.

The Open House discussion is open to all working professionals, executives and human resource managers in Central Kentucky interested in the Professional MBA options offered at UK, including its Professional MBA, Professional MBA (For Leaders in Healthcare) and applicable dual degree programs. The college will also release details on its new real-time, online MBA option, which is planned for launch in the fall of 2019.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet and network with current UK MBA students, faculty, staff and alumni of the program and learn more about the UK MBA admissions process and application requirements.

The event has limited seating and registration is required at http://gatton.uky.edu/about-us/stay-connected/events/2019-04-17/professional-mba-open-house.