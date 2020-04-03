UK HealthCare to turn Nutter Field House into 400-bed field hospital

UK HealthCare has announced plans to transform Nutter Field House, the University of Kentucky football’s practice facility, into a 400-bed field hospital, in preparation for a potential surge in COVID-19 patients.

× Expand UK Athletics Interior of Nutter Field House

“As the Commonwealth’s health care provider for advanced and critical care, it is essential that we are prepared for any scenario to ensure we are meeting the needs of our community and the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Mark F. Newman, UK’s executive vice president for health affairs, in a media release. “We need to do whatever is necessary to ensure that highest quality of care is provided to meet the challenges associated with this unprecedented public health crisis.”

The planned field hospital, which will be ready in the next two weeks, will offer:

Partitioned rooms;

Standard sub flooring system, nurses stations, heavy duty cots, and dedicated break rooms;

Nebulizing station or area,

Shower units with daily sanitization, universal body soap and sanitization of shower units;

Daily towel service, restroom units with daily sanitization, and portable handwashing stations;

Daily laundry service; and

Temporary generated power to ensure potable water for food services, showers and restrooms.

“Mitch Barnhart and the UK Athletics Department stood up immediately to offer assistance in meeting this public health crisis,” Newman said. “They have been, and continue to be, critical partners in our ability to ensure that we are meeting the needs of our community at this crucial time.”

UK and UK HealthCare officials have been working in partnership with Lexington regional hospitals, the state health commissioner and Gov. Andy Beshear on arrangements for patient care as the number of COVID-19 patients is expected to rise in the coming weeks. Models of the trajectory of the virus vary regarding scope and depth of surge, Newman said. In addition, the effectiveness of social distancing and other measures in “flattening the curve” of COVID-19 transmission may influence the need for a field hospital and other responses.

“We have been working internally for weeks on scenario mapping to be prepared to handle the critical care needs of our community and region — no matter the scenario. That’s our responsibility,” Newman said. “As the state’s leader in providing advanced, specialty care, that kind of methodical, strategic thought process has guided us as we’ve implemented in-house testing capacity, our drive-thru testing clinic and other measures.”

Specifically, state law allows for emergency purchase procedures (under KRS 45A-095) to ensure timely completion of this project. Newman said only one firm, ultimately, could dependably provide the range of those needs in the timeframe required. Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) is a Lexington-based logistic and emergency support services company, which offered the best range of services that could be put in place under a quick timeframe. EDS has also helped construct and stand up field hospitals in other states, UK official said.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said that UK’s field hospital will bring the community much closer to its goal of meeting the demand that the city expects to see as the number of COVID-19 cases increases.

“The University of Kentucky always comes through for Lexington and for Kentucky when we need them. At this time of national crisis, UK is stepping up once again, to provide the health care we need,” Gorton said.

“This kind of planning and preparation speaks to our mission as the state’s largest health care provider and our responsibility to meet the critical-care needs of Kentucky,” Newman said. “This is who we are. This is what we do.”