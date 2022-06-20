UK HealthCare enters agreement to purchase property in Hamburg

× Expand UK HealthCare’s plans to purchase 27 acres of property along I-75 in Hamburg will likely include the construction of a medical campus accommodating a regional hospital facility, as well as medical offices and clinical facilities.

UK HealthCare has announced plans to enter into a purchase agreement to acquire roughly 27 acres in the Hamburg development along I-75. The purchase price is approximately $20.3 million. The agreement also includes a right-of-first-refusal on additional acreage and is subject to University of Kentucky Board of Trustees approval at a later date.

The property is anticipated to be developed into a medical campus that could include a regional hospital facility, a medical office building and other clinical facilities.

“In 1952, UK’s Albert B. Chandler Medical Center first opened its doors, beginning a new era of health care in Kentucky,” said Mark Newman, M.D., UK executive vice president for health affairs. “As we celebrate our 60th anniversary by honoring those who came before us, we are also looking to the future. We recognize the need to make health care more geographically accessible for our patients in Lexington as well as across central and eastern Kentucky. Not only will this location be more convenient for many of our patients, it will support our continued growth in outpatient services and create more capacity for essential clinical programs.”

The proposed community medical campus will provide acute care services to complement UK HealthCare’s main medical center facilities, UK Chandler Hospital and UK Kentucky Clinic.

UK HealthCare currently offers outpatient services at several other medical facilities across Lexington, including Kentucky Children’s Hospital’s pediatric clinics, the Good Samaritan Professional Arts Center, UK HealthCare-Turfland, the Lexington Surgery Center, Kentucky Clinic South, Polk-Dalton Clinic, the UK HealthCare offices at Fountain Court, and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital.

In December, UK HealthCare also announced plans for a new cancer center/ ambulatory facility across South Limestone from UK Chandler Hospital – the future home for the UK Markey Cancer Center.

UK will complete property due diligence and planning activities in accordance with the development agreement. Following a successful due diligence period and with additional approval from the UK Board of Trustees and Kentucky’s secretary of Finance and Administration, UK will complete purchase of the property.