UKFCU: Serving Central Kentucky for 83 Years

UKFCU President & CEO, David Kennedy

The University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union has served the local community for the past 83 years by helping people achieve their financial goals. As David Kennedy, President and CEO outlines, "Following our core mission of people helping people, we believe that supporting local businesses is crucial for our community's success. When we support local businesses, we are also supporting our neighbors, members, and our members"

Acting on that core mission, the credit union launched the UKFCU Restaurant Challenge earlier this year. The challenge was designed to help the local restaurants experiencing the loss of business due to the coronavirus pandemic. The credit union pledged $50,000 to spend with local restaurants. Providing 5,000 meals for UKFCU employees, patrons with the Lexington Rescue Mission, employees of God's Food Pantry, local health care workers, Opportunity for Work and Learning (OWL), and many more essential workers in the community.

David displays his commitment to helping others daily in the operations at the credit union. “Building relationships with the members and helping them achieve their financial goals are the most rewarding aspects of my role.” He believes that meeting people wherever they are and providing them with excellent products and services that meet their needs throughout their lifetime earns the community’s trust.

Since his arrival in 2007 to serve as UKFCU President and CEO, David has worked close in partnership with the UKFCU Volunteer Board of Directors, to chart a course for long-term success, resulting in the credit union’s growth to $1,092,400,000 in total assets in early 2020. *See Asset Growth Chart

Times have changed since the University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union was founded by the UK College of Agriculture, in 1937. In the early days, membership eligibility was open to UK students and staff only. Today there are nearly 100,000 members, and various ways to join. Not to mention, you can conveniently do your banking 24/7 via secure mobile and online platforms—the University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union; your trusted community financial partner for a lifetime.