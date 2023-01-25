Upscale Italian restaurant opening in Versailles

Vallozzi’s, an upscale Italian restaurant, is opening in downtown Versailles.

It's almost time to “mangia, mangia!” as a new Italian restaurant in Versailles is nearing the finish line. Vallozzi’s, an upscale Italian restaurant that until now has only had locations in Pittsburgh and Greensburg, Pennsylvania, was announced last year as a new downtown Versailles addition for the fall. However, Jon and Kelly Rabinowitz with Amsden Properties LLC, an investor group in this and other local ventures, said more time was needed to do it right.

“We made every e.ort to open by Breeders’ Cup, but we ultimately decided we’re doing this for the long term,” Jon Rabinowitz said.

Restaurateur Julian Vallozzi is a close family friend of theirs, the couple said, adding they hope visitors and locals alike will enjoy the wide variety of Italian fare offered in the 120-seat space, which once served as the Versailles Police Department’s headquarters.

The restaurant will have a menu similar to the Greensburg location, Jon said, and dishes will be prepared with as many local ingredients as can be sourced by the chef.

In other industry news:

The Main Event location at 240 Canary Road is still listed as “coming soon” on the company’s corporate website, with multiple media outlets reporting the entertainment complex is scheduled for a March opening. The building, located o. New Circle Road, was formerly a Wingers. Its menu lists appetizers like nachos, salads, handheld chicken and burgers, pizza, family feasts, a kids’ menu, drinks, sides and desserts.

In other entertainment and dining news. Par 6 Social announced its opening date will be in February at 3565 Nicholasville Road, in the Fayette Mall and across from The Cheesecake Factory. It will feature three Topgolf swing suite simulators in a luxury sports bar atmosphere.

Myriad Meadery is slated to open on National Ave.

Billed as Lexington’s first meadery, Myriad Meadery is slated to open early this year at 730 National Ave. Mead is a fermented honey-based drink that sometimes has fruits, spices, grains or hops added. Lexington’s Mexican restaurant options are expanding as Viva Mexico is a new addition to 2573 Richmond Road.

El Asadero Mexican Grill has also opened at 144 Rojay Drive.

UK Dining announced Intermezzo in the Patterson Office Tower and Rising Roll in the College of Engineering would be closing permanently at the end of the fall semester, adding that their employees will remain employed in other on-campus dining locations.